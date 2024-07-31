Business Standard
M&M Q1 results: Adjusted profit jumps 23% on strong car and tractor sales

Including that year-ago gain, M&M's profit fell 5.3 per cent year-over-year in the latest quarter

Overall, auto sales, including personal and commercial vehicles, grew 13.1 per cent, to Rs 18,947 crore in the quarter, accounting for two-thirds of total revenue, the company reported | Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Reuters BENGALURU
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 3:03 PM IST

India's Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), on Wednesday, reported a 23% jump in adjusted profit for the first quarter, helped by an increase in sales of its sport utility vehicles (SUVs) and a rebound in demand for tractors.
The company's standalone net profit rose to Rs 2,613 crore ($312 million) in the quarter, from the Rs 2,120 crore  year-ago profit that was boosted by a gain on the sale of its stake in two units.
Including that year-ago gain, M&M's profit fell 5.3 per cent year-over-year in the latest quarter.
M&M's shares fell as much as 1.7 per cent immediately after the results, before reversing course to trade up 1 per cent in the afternoon session.
The company, which makes the 'Scorpio' SUV, said total revenue grew 12 per cent to Rs 27,039 crore.
M&M's car sales, almost entirely SUVs, jumped an industry-leading 24 per cent, according to industry data, while tractor sales increased 5.6 per cent in the fiscal first quarter. Tractor sales had fallen 7 per cent in fiscal 2024.

Overall, auto sales, including personal and commercial vehicles, grew 13.1 per cent, to Rs 18,947 crore in the quarter, accounting for two-thirds of total revenue, the company reported.
Sales in the higher-margin farm equipment business rose 9.2 per cent, M&M said.
Expenses rose by a tenth, mainly due to higher costs of raw materials such as aluminium, copper and rubber.
Maruti Suzuki India, M&M's rival and the country's top carmaker by sales, will report results later in the day.
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 3:03 PM IST

