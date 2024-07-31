BHEL Q1 results: Net loss widens to Rs 211.4 crore on higher expenses

State-owned BHEL on Wednesday reported the widening of its consolidated net loss to Rs 211.40 crore for the June quarter, on account of higher expenses.

It had clocked Rs 204.70 crore loss for the April-June period of the preceding 2023-24 fiscal, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's total income rose to Rs 5,581.78 crore from Rs 5,117.20 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Expenses stood at Rs 5,874.98 crore as against Rs 5,409.47 crore a year ago.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) is one of the largest engineering and manufacturing companies in India.