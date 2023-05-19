close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Zomato Q4 results: Net loss narrows to Rs 188 crore, revenue rises 70%

In FY23, the company's loss fell to Rs 971 crore from Rs 1,209 crore in 2021-22

BS Web Team New Delhi
zomato q4 results

2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 4:36 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Zomato, on Friday, said its consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 188 crore in the quarter that ended on March 31 as compared to Rs 347 crore a year ago. The consolidated revenue was up 70 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,056 crore. 
In FY23, the company's loss fell to Rs 971 crore from Rs 1,209 crore in 2021-22. Revenue rose 69 per cent to Rs 7,079 crore. 

"Zomato Gold membership base scaled to 1.8 million members during the quarter and while that had some negative impact on our contribution margin, it was more than compensated for by progress across other revenue and cost levers which we have been working on in the last couple of quarters," Deepinder Goyal, chief executive officer of Zomato said in a letter to shareholders.

Chief financial officer Akshant Goyal in a statement said that a shorter quarter and the company shutting down in around 225 cities, along with higher marketing spends, resulted in a fall in monthly transacting customers in the quarter.
Gross order value (GOV), the total value of all orders placed online, rose 12.23 per cent year-on-year in its food delivery business, and its quick commerce business Blinkit saw a 17 per cent quarter-on-quarter increase.

The company said its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), excluding Blinkit, turned positive in the quarter.
Zomato's results come a day after rival Bundl Technologies Pvt Ltd, known as Swiggy, said that its food delivery business turned profitable in March.

Also Read

ONDC to test Zomato's dominance; valuation mark-down likely: Analysts

Zomato an accidental company, says CEO and founder Deepinder Goyal

Hyperlocal logistics firm Shadowfax to hire 10,000 delivery partners

Jubilant FoodWorks gearing up to launch Domino's for ONDC debut

Zomato now in Hindi, does 150,000 orders a month on regional language apps

JSW Steel Q4 results: Consolidated net profit rises 13% to Rs 3,664 crore

Bandhan Bank Q4 results: Net profit falls 57.5% to Rs 808 crore

Motherson Sumi Wiring reports nearly three-fold surge in Q4 profit

Godrej Industries Q4 results: Net profit rises 32% to Rs 300 crore

PNB Q4 results: Net profit jumps over five-fold to Rs 1,159 crore


Last month, Blinkit's operations were disrupted to ensure safety of its employees at stores and delivery partners, after it made changes to the payout structure of Blinkit delivery partners.
Shares of the company closed 1.57% higher ahead of results.

(With inputs from Reuters)

 
Topics : Q4 Results Zomato Deepinder Goyal BS Web Reports

First Published: May 19 2023 | 4:36 PM IST

Latest News

View More

NCLT rejects IDBI Bank's insolvency plea against Zee Entertainment

Zee
2 min read

Delhivery consolidated loss widens to Rs 159 crore in March-quarter

Delhivery
3 min read

Gail initiates legal proceedings against Gazprom for non-supply of LNG

GAIL
4 min read

Siemens to acquire Mass-Tech Controls' EV division for Rs 38 crore

The logo of German industrial group Siemens is seen in Zurich, Switzerland
2 min read

Suzuki Motorcycle expands retail footprint in TN, launches 4th facility

Suzuki Motorcycle V Storm SX. PHOTO: Suzuki Motorcycle India official website
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

EV subsidies flawed and unfeasible, says Bajaj Auto MD Rajiv Bajaj

Rajiv Bajaj, managing director (MD) at Bajaj Auto
2 min read
Premium

Electric scooter companies divided on impact of FAME II subsidy cutback

electric scooters
4 min read

United Spirits Q4 results: Standalone net profit rises 7.3% to Rs 204 cr

USL is trading at 51-53x its FY24 earnings estimates
2 min read

PNB Q4 results: Net profit jumps over five-fold to Rs 1,159 crore

Punjab National bank
2 min read

Edtech major Byju's sued by an agent connected to its $1.2 billion loan

Byju's
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon