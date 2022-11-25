JUST IN
Adani to raise $2.45 billion in India's biggest follow-on share sale
Business Standard

Zomato now in Hindi, does 150,000 orders a month on regional language apps

Hindi, Tamil account for lions share of orders, at 54% and 11% respectively

Topics
Food delivery | Zomato | zomato ads

Aryaman Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Zomato
Zomato is delivering more than 150,000 orders a month via the regional language versions of the Zomato app

Food aggregator Zomato has announced that its app is now available in Hindi, along with some regional languages such as Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi, Marathi, Tamil and Telugu.

Zomato is delivering more than 150,000 orders a month via the regional language versions of the Zomato app. Hindi accounts for 54 per cent and Tamil, for 11 per cent of these orders currently. The rest are growing rapidly, the firm said in a statement.

“While we are grateful for the positive sentiment, we recognise that we're just getting started. We will continuously work on improving the quality of our regional apps to make them more accurate and contextual,” the statement said.

The company has seen three high-profile executives departing in the past two weeks, with co-founder Mohit Gupta being the most recent exit. Before him, Rahul Ganjoo, head of new initiatives at the company, had resigned, while Siddharth Jhawar, head of intercity legends, the company’s inter-state delivery service, had quit a week before.

The food aggregator also reported that its net loss narrowed to Rs 251 crore for the July-September quarter, from Rs 429.6 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

First Published: Fri, November 25 2022. 18:57 IST

