close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

PNB Q4 results: Net profit jumps over five-fold to Rs 1,159 crore

In the whole year, however, the standalone net profit was down over 27 per cent to Rs 2,507.20 crore

BS Web Team New Delhi
Punjab National bank

Photo: Shutterstock

1 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 3:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Punjab National Bank (PNB), on Friday, reported an over 474 per cent rise in its standalone net profit in the quarter that ended on March 31 to Rs 1,158.61 crore as compared to Rs 201.57 crore in the same period last year.
Its gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) fell to 8.74 per cent during the quarter from 11.78 per cent in Q4FY22. 

The net NPAs fell to 2.72 per cent from 4.8 per cent during the period. 
In the whole year, however, the standalone net profit was down over 27 per cent to Rs 2,507.20 crore from Rs 3,456.96 crore a year ago.  

As of March 31, its provisions and contingencies stood at Rs 3,830.58 crore. 
"The Board of Directors has recommended a dividend of Rs 0.65 per equity share for the year ended March 31, 2023 subject to requisite approvals," the bank's press release said.

Also Read

Banks' net NPA ratio at 10-yr low, GNPAs continue downward journey: RBI

RBL Bank's Q3 results: Net profit jumps 34% YoY on firm NII growth

From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today

City Union Bank tumbles 9% as RBI finds divergence of additional gross NPA

Banks' balance sheet grows in double digits after 7 years: RBI report

Thomas Cook India's Q4 total income rises 150% to Rs 1,300 crore

RITES profit after tax increases 6.5% to Rs 138 cr in March quarter

State Bank of India's Q4 standalone net jumps 83% to Rs 16,695 crore

Bata India's profit rises to Rs 656.23 mn on lower costs, higher demand

PNB Housing Finance Q4 net rises 65% to Rs 279 cr on improved margins, NII


Topics : Q4 Results Punjab National Bank BS Web Reports

First Published: May 19 2023 | 3:20 PM IST

Latest News

View More

PNB Q4 results: Net profit jumps over five-fold to Rs 1,159 crore

Punjab National bank
1 min read

Tesla delegation stops short of committing to India plant in renewed talks

Tesla
2 min read

Shein is coming back to India. Here's why it was banned in the past

Photo: Shutterstock
5 min read

Suzlon bags 69 MW wind energy order from Nordic Energy's Indian subsidary

Suzlon
1 min read

Why is Tesla so confused about Indian market? Challenges and opportunities

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

EV subsidies flawed and unfeasible, says Bajaj Auto MD Rajiv Bajaj

Rajiv Bajaj, managing director (MD) at Bajaj Auto
2 min read

Tata Elxsi Q4 results: Consolidated net profit rises 26% to Rs 202 cr

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
2 min read
Premium

Electric scooter companies divided on impact of FAME II subsidy cutback

electric scooters
4 min read

IndiGo reports net profit of Rs 919.2 crore in Q4FY23, revenue up 76%

Indigo
1 min read

United Spirits Q4 results: Standalone net profit rises 7.3% to Rs 204 cr

USL is trading at 51-53x its FY24 earnings estimates
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon