PNB Q4 results: Net profit jumps over five-fold to Rs 1,159 crore

Its gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) fell to 8.74 per cent during the quarter from 11.78 per cent in Q4FY22.

Punjab National Bank (PNB), on Friday, reported an over 474 per cent rise in its standalone net profit in the quarter that ended on March 31 to Rs 1,158.61 crore as compared to Rs 201.57 crore in the same period last year.