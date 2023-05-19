PNB Q4 results: Net profit jumps over five-fold to Rs 1,159 crore

Punjab National Bank (PNB), on Friday, reported an over 474 per cent rise in its standalone net profit in the quarter that ended on March 31 to Rs 1,158.61 crore as compared to Rs 201.57 crore in the same period last year.
Its gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) fell to 8.74 per cent during the quarter from 11.78 per cent in Q4FY22.
The net NPAs fell to 2.72 per cent from 4.8 per cent during the period.
In the whole year, however, the standalone net profit was down over 27 per cent to Rs 2,507.20 crore from Rs 3,456.96 crore a year ago.
As of March 31, its provisions and contingencies stood at Rs 3,830.58 crore.
"The Board of Directors has recommended a dividend of Rs 0.65 per equity share for the year ended March 31, 2023 subject to requisite approvals," the bank's press release said.