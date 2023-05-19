

“We are organising ourselves to launch Domino’s on ONDC. Wherever customers are, we want to serve them with Domino’s Pizza,” Sameer Batra, president and chief business officer at Jubilant FoodWorks, said. Batra further said that the company was working on tech integration ahead of its debut on ONDC. However, he did not specify a timeline for the launch. Fast-food chain Jubilant FoodWorks is preparing to launch Domino’s Pizza on the government’s Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) platform, according to a report on The Financial Express.



Heavy discounts have driven ONDC’s daily orders to 25,000 per week, which retail experts say is a short-term strategy. “On the face of it, lower prices make ONDC compelling. However, this does not seem to be based on the principle of inefficiency elimination, but on the fair amount of subsidy (up to '125 per order) that ONDC offers,'' brokerage house Jefferies recently said in its report on ONDC. Once the incentive scheme ends, either the restaurants or the customers will have to pay for delivery, Jefferies added. According to the experts, the dining industry has been ready to join the ONDC bandwagon, which has challenged the dominance of food delivery partners such as Swiggy and Zomato. Companies like McDonald’s, Biryani Blues, and Wow! Momo, among others, are already on-board with ONDC.



ONDC also does not have a substantial delivery fleet like Swiggy and Zomato. Instead, it has to depend on third-party delivery platforms like Shadowfax for deliveries, which removes the costs of organising and maintaining a fleet, it said. ONDC will have to levy higher commissions from restaurants, resulting in higher listing prices and impacting order volumes, if they decide to absorb the majority of delivery costs, Jefferies said.

