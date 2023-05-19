close

Godrej Industries Q4 results: Net profit rises 32% to Rs 300 crore

The company's consolidated revenue from operation rose by 9.1 per cent to Rs 4,852 crore for the March quarter as compared to Rs 4,445 crore in the year-ago period

Godrej Industries

Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 3:46 PM IST
Godrej Industries, on Friday, posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 300 crore for the March quarter. This is 32.15 per cent rise from Rs 227 crore a year ago, the company statement said.
The company’s consolidated revenue from operation rose by 9.1 per cent to Rs 4,852 crore for the March quarter as compared to Rs 4,445 crore in the year-ago period.

In a regulatory filing, the company said, “the Board of Directors have approved re-appointment of Mathew Eipe as an ‘Independent Director’ of the company for a second term starting from May 13, 2024 up to June 6, 2027, subject to approval of the shareholders.”
Godrej Consumer Products’ consolidated sales grew by 10 per cent and 14 per cent constant currency year-on-year.

In a regulatory filing, the company said, “Home care segment grew by 14 per cent. Household insecticides continued to improve its growth trajectory, with growth in teens. Performance was broad based with both the mosquito and nonmosquito portfolio growing in double digits. Air Fresheners continue to consistently deliver strong double-digit growth.”
“Personal care segment grew by 17 per cent, personal wash delivered double-digit growth led by healthy volume growth. Magic Handwash grew double digits in volume terms. Hair Colour continued to consistently deliver strong double-digit growth,” the company said in BSE filing. 

Topics : Godrej Industries Q4 Results

First Published: May 19 2023 | 3:46 PM IST

