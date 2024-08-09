Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Zydus Lifesciences hits all time high on USFDA nod for drug worth $2 Bn

Zydus Lifesciences stock surged as much as 2.61 per cent, hitting its all time high at Rs 1,313.05 per share on the BSE in Friday's intraday deals

Zydus Lifesciences, Zydus

Photo: X@ZydusUniverse

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 1:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Zydus Lifesciences stock surged as much as 2.61 per cent, hitting its all time high at Rs 1313.05 per share on the BSE in Friday’s intraday deals. The stock price surged after the company received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Valbenazine capsules in the dosage of 40 mg, 60 mg, and 80 mg. The drug is a generic equivalent of US reference listed drug Ingrezza capsules. 

Valbenazine capsules are indicated for the treatment of adults with tardive dyskinesia (uncontrollable movement of the face, tongue, or other body parts). The drug will be manufactured at the group’s formulation manufacturing facility in Ahmedabad SEZ - II, India, the company said in an exchange filing on Friday. 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The group now has 400 approvals and has so far filed over 465  abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

“Zydus was one of the first ANDA applicants to submit a substantially complete ANDA with a paragraph IV certification for Valbenazine capsules, 40 mg, and 80 mg, and was the first ANDA applicant to submit a substantially complete ANDA with a paragraph IV certification for Valbenazine Capsules, 60 mg,” the company said.

Further the company stated that with this approval, Zydus is eligible for 180 days of shared generic drug exclusivity for Valbenazine capsules, 40 mg, and 80 mg, and is eligible for 180 days of sole generic drug exclusivity for Valbenazine capsules, 60 mg. 

According to IQVIA MAT June 2024 data, Valbenazine capsules had annual sales of $1993.6 million in the United States.

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex maintains over 750 pts lead; monthly SIPs cross Rs 23k cr first time

FirstCry IPO: Check allotment status, GMP, expected listing price & more

Unicommerce eSolutions IPO allotment: See status, GMP, likely listing price

Can MRF share price fall 31% from here? What analysts say after Q1 results

Nifty IT soars 2% amid positive US job data, rebound in global markets


The share price of the company has zoomed 61.48 per cent in the last six months, while rallying 86.51 per cent in the last one year.

Zydus Lifesciences is presently trading at a price to earnings multiple of 37.41 times, while trading at an earning per share (EPS) of Rs 34.20.

At 12:52 PM; the stock price of the company was trading 1.58 per cent higher at Rs 1299.80 per share on the BSE. By comparison the BSE Sensex surged by 0.99 per cent at 79,664 levels.

Also Read

Lupin stock rallies 227% in 15 months; set to hit a new high after 9 years

Sobha zooms 5% after Q1FY25 results; overall sales value jumps 28% YoY

Ola Electric debuts flat on NSE, BSE; hits 20% upper circuit post listing

NBCC zooms 12% on Rs 15,000 cr order win for building satellite township

Oil India rallies 7%, hits record high post Q1 results; ONGC surges 4%

Topics : Buzzing stocks Zydus Lifesciences BSE NSE Markets Sensex Nifty US drug approvals US Food and Drug Administration

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVEParis Olympics 2024 LIVEOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon