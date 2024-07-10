Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Agritech startup Arya.ag raises Rs 242 crore in pre-series D funding round

The company, an integrated grain commerce platform, said in a statement that the amount was raised in a Pre-Series D funding round, led by Switzerland-based investment firm Blue Earth Capital

Rupee, Indian rupee, Rupees

The platform integrates warehouse discovery, farmgate-level storage, finance and market linkages, providing a comprehensive solution across the entire value chain while addressing market inefficiencies. (Photo: X@ANI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2024 | 5:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Agritech startup Arya.ag on Wednesday said it has raised USD 29 million (Rs 242 crore) in a funding round from investors to expand its business.
The company, an integrated grain commerce platform, said in a statement that the amount was raised in a Pre-Series D funding round, led by Switzerland-based investment firm Blue Earth Capital.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The round also included participation from existing investors Asia Impact and Quona Capital.
 
"Arya.ag plans to utilise the Pre-Series D funds to gain market share and improve its profitability," the company said.
The company posted a profit of Rs 17 crore over revenue of Rs 360 crore in 2023-24. It saw a profit growth of over 36 per cent compared to FY23.
Arya.ag offers an agri-commerce platform that seamlessly connects sellers and buyers of agriproducts to facilitate and streamline commerce, driving efficiencies and reducing waste.
The platform integrates warehouse discovery, farmgate-level storage, finance and market linkages, providing a comprehensive solution across the entire value chain while addressing market inefficiencies.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Pivot Robots

YC-backed AI startup Pivot Robots raises funding from NuVentures

Premiumfamily offices investment sartup

Indian family offices change startup bets after funding peaked in 2021

PremiumAfter a string of layoffs, startups in India this year are expected to step up hiring by more than 10 per cent over last year, according to human resource platforms.

Startup layoffs down 62% in 2024 so far; likely to step up hiring

Britain, UK, UK flag

UK takes top spot in Europe, Israel for GenAI startups, says Accel

budget

Commerce Ministry to seek more funds for startups in upcoming Budget

Topics : start- ups Investors

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 10 2024 | 5:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai Rains UpdatesMarriage LoanLatest News LIVEAngel One Data LeakGold-Silver Price TodayBudget WatchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon