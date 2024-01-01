Angel investments in Indian startups maintain pace amid funding winter

At a time when the Indian startup world is going through the so-called funding winter, marked by investors tightening their purse strings, angel investments in fledgling firms have maintained their momentum.

While overall deal volumes among startups have hit the skids, investment activity among the country's most active angel investment networks has held relatively steady.

We Founder Circle (WFC), a Mumbai-based network of angel investors, emerged as the most active angel investment platform for the second consecutive year in 2023 with 82 investments. This is up from 71 investments a year ago, according to data from Tracxn – a market intelligence platform.

“Our vision is to create a multi-stage global investment framework to encourage innovations and ideas from a pre-seed stage to a growth stage,” said Neeraj Tyagi, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, WFC.

Earlier this year, WFC had launched startup marketplace platform Invstt.com, which, Tyagi says, has allowed the firm to invest in around 100 startups. WFC also launched two angel funds during the year.

“In the coming year, we will be investing in at least 200 startups and catalyse their growth through our multiple funds,” Tyagi added.

Gurugram-based Inflection Point Ventures (IPV) took the second spot in the list of most active angel networks in 2023. The firm invested in as many as 47 startups during the year, compared to 53 in 2022.

Investment platform Mumbai Angels came in third with 18 investments during the year, compared to 31 deals in 2022.

The increased investment activity among angel investors comes at a time when Indian startup funding has fallen 72 per cent year-on-year to a seven-year low of $7 billion in 2023. This compares to $25 billion that startups raised the previous year, Tracxn data signposts. Simultaneously, the total volume of investments has followed the funding trend.

“We think this is the best time to invest, when good businesses run by strong founders are available at attractive valuations,” Ankur Mittal, Co-Founder, IPV, told Business Standard.

“We are a platform of Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) and family offices who have seen such ups and downs in their respective businesses and recognise opportunities when they see one. This is also the time where our strong due diligence led approach can make a difference in the months to come,” added Mittal, who expects investments to pick back up in 2024.

Similarly, Nandini Mansinghka, Chief Executive Officer, Mumbai Angels, says that the firm is planning to deploy more than Rs 200 crore in over 50 companies this financial year.

“In the next three to four years, we are targeting deploying Rs 500 crores per annum to build an overall portfolio of 500+ companies,” she said.

Despite the economic uncertainties, investors say that innovative Indian startups continue to present promising growth opportunities. Emerging technology, such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, and the Internet of Things (IoT), are paving the way for disruptive business models, fuelling investor optimism.

“We are seeing an increasing instance of startups catching market trends way before it becomes mainstream, both in the technology and consumer spaces,” said Mansinghka.

Going into the new year, startups demonstrating innovative solutions, disruptive technologies, and a clear path to profitability are expected to find favour among angel investors.

“Our investment thesis is always driven by investing in the right businesses and founders. It has yielded us great returns even in 2023. We avoid following any trends but expect continued focus on businesses with positive unit economics and a well-defined path to profitability,” said Mittal.



Top 5 Most Active Angel Investment Platforms in 2023 Company No. of Deals We Founder Circle 82 Inflection Point Ventures 47 Mumbai Angels 18 FAAD Network 10 Hem Angels 9

Top 5 Most Active Angel Investment Platforms in 2022 Company No. of Deals We Founder Circle 71 Inflection Point Ventures 53 Mumbai Angels 31 Indian Angel Network 29 The Chennai Angels 16

Source:

Tracxn