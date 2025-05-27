Tuesday, May 27, 2025 | 02:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Start Ups / Bengaluru startup Frinks AI raises $5.4 mn to expand Vision AI solutions

Bengaluru startup Frinks AI raises $5.4 mn to expand Vision AI solutions

Frinks AI, which builds Vision AI tools for visual inspection in sectors like automotive and medical devices, will use funds to expand in the US and boost R&D

Frinks AI, a manufacturing AI startup by IIT Hyderabad alumni, raises $5.4m led by Prime Ventures

Frinks AI Founders Dharmgya Sharma, Subhra S Bhattacherjee, and Aditya Agrawal | Photo credit: Company

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Frinks AI, a Bengaluru-based deep-tech startup focused on machine vision for manufacturing, has raised $5.4 million in a Pre-Series A funding round. The round was led by Prime Venture Partners, with participation from Chiratae Ventures, Navam Capital, and Ashok Atluri, founder of Zen Technologies. This brings the company’s total funding to $6.25 million.
 
Founded by IIT Hyderabad alumni Aditya Agrawal, Dharmgya Sharma, and Subhra S Bhattacherjee, Frinks AI builds Vision AI systems for industrial use cases like visual inspection and quality control. According to the company, its technology is deployed across over 1,000 production lines in sectors including automotive, consumer goods, medical devices, and construction.
 
 
“With ongoing supply chain disruptions and rising global trade tensions, we’re seeing a strong push toward localised manufacturing as countries prioritise internal consumption,” said Agrawal.
 

Versatile, no-code platform

Frinks AI is developing general-purpose vision models that can be adapted to different manufacturing environments. These models are designed to work with minimal training data and tackle challenges such as accuracy and deployment complexity.
 
The startup also offers a no-code platform that lets users integrate vision AI tools into their existing production systems and customise inspection workflows. Customers have reported improvements in defect detection and production efficiency, though independent performance metrics have not been disclosed, the company said.

Also Read

360 ONE Asset

360 ONE Asset launches Rs 500 cr VC fund to tap early-stage startups

Prosus CEO Fabricio Bloisi

Prosus CEO Bloisi visits India to launch flagship 'Luminate' event series

cybersecurity

CloudSEK raises $19 million for AI-led innovation, global expansion

Myntra

Myntra expands the 'Rising Stars' programme to back D2C home brands

Startups, Indian startups

Indian startups face funding, regulation, trust challenges: Rukam founder

 

Advisors and investor confidence

Frinks AI is advised by industry veterans and academics, including S. Ramadorai (former CEO of TCS), Gopichand Katragadda (former CTO of Tata Sons), and Tarun Ramadorai (Imperial College London).
 
Brij Bhushan, partner at Prime Venture Partners, said Frinks AI’s technology addresses longstanding limitations in traditional machine vision. “Visual inspection in manufacturing has been around for 50 years but, due to rule-based approaches, its applicability has been limited to less than 15 per cent of scenarios on a typical assembly line,” Bhushan said. “Frinks has leveraged advancements in image processing and AI compute to develop manufacturing-specific models. By combining foundational models with in-house fine-tuning using a small set of images, Frinks is able to guarantee 99.99 per cent accuracy to its customers.”
 

Frinks AI: Future plans

With the new funding, Frinks AI plans to expand its presence in the US, invest further in R&D, and explore partnerships with OEMs and automation companies to accelerate adoption. The company aims to establish its technology as a core infrastructure layer for intelligent manufacturing globally.

More From This Section

Startups face I-T department heat over funding through Singapore

Quadria closes $1.07 bn healthcare fund, seeks growth in India and S Asia

PremiumFunding, Fund raising, Funding round

Citykart raises Rs 538 crore in Series B round led by TPG NewQuest, A91

Myntra

Myntra taps Google Cloud's AI to elevate home decor shopping journey

PremiumAuxano Capital (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Auxano Capital eyes final close of two funds, 3-4 exits by year-end

PremiumKabeer Biswas, vice president, Flipkart Minutes

Flipkart expands quick commerce to tier-2 and tier-3 cities nationwide

Topics : Artificial intelligence Indian startups BS Web Reports Series A funding

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 27 2025 | 2:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPBKS vs MI LIVE ScoreMBOSE SSLC Supplementary Exam ResultGold-Silver Price TodayTej Pratap Yadav ExpulsionLeela Hotel IPOQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon