Citykart raises Rs 538 crore in Series B round led by TPG NewQuest, A91

The funding will support Citykart's expansion across India's underserved markets or Bharat, with plans to scale operations, invest in innovation, and strengthen organisational capabilities

Anshuman Goenka, partner at Investcorp, said the investment firm believed in founder Sudhanshu Agarwal’s vision and leadership to develop Citykart into a strong value retail franchise | Photo: Shutterstock.com

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 6:01 AM IST

Citykart, one of India’s fastest-growing value fashion retailers, has raised Rs 538 crore in a Series B funding round, marking one of the largest investments in the country’s budget apparel segment to date.
 
The round was co-led by TPG NewQuest, the Asia-focused secondary private equity arm of TPG, and A91 Partners, a domestic growth-stage investment firm.
 
The funding signals a shift in Citykart’s investor profile. Investcorp, an early investor, has exited fully, while India SME Fund has retained a minority stake. EY India acted as the exclusive financial advisor to the transaction.
 
“We are delighted to welcome TPG NewQuest and
