Citykart raises Rs 538 crore in Series B round led by TPG NewQuest, A91

Citykart, one of India’s fastest-growing value fashion retailers, has raised Rs 538 crore in a Series B funding round, marking one of the largest investments in the country’s budget apparel segment to date.

The round was co-led by TPG NewQuest, the Asia-focused secondary private equity arm of TPG, and A91 Partners, a domestic growth-stage investment firm.

The funding signals a shift in Citykart’s investor profile. Investcorp, an early investor, has exited fully, while India SME Fund has retained a minority stake. EY India acted as the exclusive financial advisor to the transaction.

“We are delighted to welcome TPG NewQuest and