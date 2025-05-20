Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 03:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
CloudSEK raises $19 million for AI-led innovation, global expansion

CloudSEK secures funding from Indian and US investors to boost AI capabilities and expand internationally, with the US emerging as its fastest-growing revenue region

CloudSEK serves more than 250 clients across segments such as banking, healthcare, technology and the public sector | Bloomberg Photo

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 3:25 PM IST

Cybersecurity firm CloudSEK has raised $19 million across Series A2 and B1 funding rounds from a mix of India- and US-based investors. The latest round saw participation from MassMutual Ventures, Inflexor Ventures, Prana Ventures, Tenacity Ventures, and select strategic investors, including Commvault.
 
The company is expected to announce a Series B2 round as an extension to the current B1. It plans to bring new investors on board and facilitate partial exits for some of its early backers.
 
Meeran Family (founders of Eastern Group), StartupXSeed, Neon Fund and Exfinity Ventures are among CloudSEK’s earliest investors.
 
The capital raised in the latest round will be directed towards product innovation and the company’s global expansion. It will focus on advancing its artificial intelligence (AI) models and platform integrations.
 
 
The Bengaluru-based company previously raised $4.1 million and $7 million in 2023 and 2021, respectively, according to data from market intelligence platform Tracxn.

CloudSEK serves more than 250 clients across segments such as banking, healthcare, technology and the public sector. The cybersecurity firm identifies Initial Attack Vectors (IAVs), which are early signs of a potential breach, such as leaked credentials, exposed APIs or compromised vendors.
 
“Today, over 60 per cent of our net new revenue comes from international markets, with the US emerging as our fastest-growing region. We’ve achieved this scale while staying cash flow positive,” said Rahul Sasi, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO), CloudSEK.
 
Founded in 2015, CloudSEK is a contextual AI company that claims to predict cyber threats. Its cloud software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform offers security solutions aimed at addressing the digital risks faced by its clientele.

First Published: May 20 2025 | 3:25 PM IST

