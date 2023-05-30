BlackRock cuts Byju's valuation again. This time by 62% to $8.4 billion



BlackRock joined Byju's cap table at a $12-billion valuation in 2020. In April 2022, BlackRock valued Byju's shares at about $4,660 per unit. This translated into a company valuation of about $22 billion. However, BlackRock marked down the value of its shares in Byju's to $2,400 per share at the end of December 2022. BlackRock has once again cut the valuation of its holding in the Bengaluru-based startup Byju's to about $8.4 billion, according to a report by TechCrunch.



However, Byju's recently secured $250 million in fresh funding at a valuation cap of $22 billion. This indicates that other investors still value the startup more than BlackRock. In April, BlackRock reportedly reduced the valuation of Byju's by about 50 per cent to $11.5 billion from $22 billion.



This price adjustment move by BlackRock is the latest in a series of valuation markdowns for Indian startups. Invesco cut the valuation of Swiggy by half recently. Pine Labs and Pharmeasy saw their values being cut by some investors. It is important to note that BlackRock is not a substantial stakeholder in Byju's, and owns less than 1 per cent equity in the startup.