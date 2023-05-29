close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Food-tech start-up Pluckk appoints Kunwarjeet Grover as Head of Growth

Pluckk, a leading food-tech direct-to-consumer company, focused on farm to fork fresh produce, on Monday announced the appointment of Kunwarjeet Grover as the company's Head of Growth

IANS Mumbai
Class of '24: Summer internships show way to a heady placement season

2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 7:08 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Pluckk, a leading food-tech direct-to-consumer company, focused on farm to fork fresh produce, on Monday announced the appointment of Kunwarjeet Grover as the company's Head of Growth.

Grover will be based in Bengaluru and will report directly to Pratik Gupta, CEO and Co-Founder of Pluckk. In his new role, he will be responsible to drive revenue across online and offline channels, lead sales and growth teams.

Grover joins Pluckk from the fast-growing direct-to-consumer company Honasa Consumer Pvt Ltd (parent company of Mamaearth), where he was responsible for building and leading the P/L of marketplace business for brands like Mamearth, The Derma Co. and Bblunt.

Prior to Honasa Consumer Pvt Ltd, he was associated with renowned companies such as Himalaya Herbal Healthcare, CavinKare, Phillips Lightning, and Havells India Ltd. With over 12 years of experience, he specialises in P/L management, business development, online vendor management, and business planning/implementation.

He holds an MBA degree from IBS Hyderabad.

Commenting on the appointment, Pratik Gupta said, "We welcome Kunwarjeet to the Pluckk family. Kunwarjeet's deep understanding of D2C and FMCG is something that Pluckk will immensely benefit from. His experience will enable us to sharpen our product portfolio and distribution into online and offline channels, including ecommerce, modern trade and general trade in the fresh category. His addition to the core team will help us double down on revenue and profitability across Pluckk's online and offline presence."

Also Read

Mamaearth denies claims of IPO withdrawal, expects SEBI nod by next month

Mamaearth's parent puts IPO on hold amid weak market sentiment: Report

Mamaearth parent files papers for IPO, co-founders to dilute stake

Mamaearth IPO in the works, engaged with regulators: CEO Varun Alagh

Accounting practices at start-ups in India come under the scanner

G20 countries to discuss common framework to define startups: Official

Ambani-backed EV maker aims to raise $85 mn, seeks $359 mn valuation

Atomberg raises $86 mn in series C funding from Temasek, Steadview Capital

Smartwatch maker Noise seeks to raise $40-50 mn to expand in growing market

Woman-led edtech unicorn Guild lays off 172 employees for 'reorganisation'

Speaking on the occasion, Grover said, "I am honoured and excited to join Pluckk as Head of Growth. The fresh produce industry is the fastest growing and largest penetrated category. Pluckk is an emerging leader and with the right value proposition, we aim to create an industry first story in the fresh food-tech category. I look forward to working closely with the talented teams at Pluckk and leveraging innovative strategies to drive remarkable outcomes and propel the company to new heights."

--IANS

arm/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mamaearth Food tech sector start- ups

First Published: May 29 2023 | 7:08 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Food-tech start-up Pluckk appoints Kunwarjeet Grover as Head of Growth

Class of '24: Summer internships show way to a heady placement season
2 min read

Tata Consumer to expand presence in south India, focusses on rural market

Tata consumer product, Sonnet
2 min read

MOIL reports production of 402,000 tonnes of manganese ore in Q4FY22

Manganese ore production (Photo: PIB)
2 min read

G20 countries to discuss common framework to define startups: Official

G20
4 min read

Torrent Power posts Rs 484 cr Q4 net profit in, income grows to 6,133.70 cr

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
3 min read

Most Popular

Bombay Burmah makes Rs 1,866-crore provisions for Go First exposure

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Foreign VC funding in India declines 72% as unicorn machines stutter

US dollar
4 min read

Ambani-backed EV maker aims to raise $85 mn, seeks $359 mn valuation

Electric vehicles
2 min read

Tata Capital Fin Services to raise upto Rs 7,000 crore through NCDs

Tata Capital Financial Services eyes to double loan book to Rs 500 billion
2 min read

Goodyear India profit rises 93% to Rs 33.61 crore in March quarter

tyres
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon