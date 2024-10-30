BLive EZY deploys 1,000 premium electric vehicles to cater festive demand

Business Standard
As the festive season drives a surge in online shopping, India's quick commerce market is set for exponential growth, Blive EZY said

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 6:54 PM IST

BLive EZY on Wednesday said it has deployed 1,000 units of premium EVs to cater to the festive demand in the quick commerce segment.

Moreover, during peak times, consumers expect their orders in as little as 10-15 minutes, making ultra-fast delivery essential, it added.

"With festive demand for quick commerce deliveries at an all-time high, BLive EZY has deployed 1,000 premium electric vehicles (EVs) tailored to meet the dynamic requirements of this growing industry," it said.

"Our customised EV fleet solution is a perfect answer that addresses both the rapid delivery challenges of today's consumers and the sustainability goals of modern businesses," said Samarth Kholkar, CEO and co-founder of BLive.

 

Driven by platforms like Swiggy Instamart, Blinkit, and Zepto, the sector is projected to reach USD 5.5 billion by 2025, according to the strategy consulting firm RedSeer. Newer entrants such as Nykaa and Reliance have also entered the space, looking to capitalise on the demand for fast deliveries, it stated.

E mobility platform BLive launched BLive EZY EV Rental Program to combat the financial challenges faced by delivery riders. Blive EZY is currently present in Bangalore, Hyderabad and Chennai.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Electric Vehicles automobile industry

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 6:54 PM IST

