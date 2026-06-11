Coram AI raises $35 million to bring autonomous tech to security

The funding comes amid rapid growth for the company, which has achieved a fourfold increase in revenue and tripled its customer base since raising its $13.8 million Series A round last year, as organisations increasingly adopt AI to modernise security operations. Coram will use the new capital to accelerate AI product development, expand go-to-market teams, strengthen customer success, and grow its engineering presence in India.

The company also plans to expand its engineering team in its Bengaluru office, hiring across AI, software engineering and product development functions. Coram views India as a key hub for building next-generation AI technologies that power its global platform.

“Most security systems just record what happened. Only later, after a manual search, might you find the incident,” said Ashesh Jain, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Coram AI. “We spent years building AI that helps cars read a scene and act before someone gets hurt. The same approach protects the places people live and work: catch risks earlier, and keep schools, hospitals and workplaces safer instead of just documenting what went wrong.”

Modern physical security teams face increased threats, fewer staff and more systems to keep track of. Most software is siloed and requires on-site monitoring to be effective. Video, access control, visitor logs and emergency response sit in separate tools, so investigating one incident means stitching them together manually. Coram centralises those workflows in a single AI platform, without requiring teams to replace the cameras and infrastructure they already own.

Coram AI was co-founded by Jain, former head of autonomy for Lyft’s self-driving division and an engineering leader at Zoox, and Peter Ondruska, head of AI research at Lyft and later at Toyota’s Woven division after Toyota acquired Lyft’s self-driving technology in 2021. After years of building AI systems that help vehicles understand the physical world and prevent accidents before they happen, they saw an opportunity to bring the same advances in AI perception and decision-making to physical security, an industry that remains heavily dependent on manual monitoring and fragmented software despite growing operational complexity and risk.

“Physical security is one of the largest industries yet to be transformed by modern AI,” said Allan Jean-Baptiste, co-founder and managing partner at Ansa Capital and a Coram board member. “Coram’s rapid growth demonstrates that organisations are looking for more than cameras and monitoring tools. They want intelligence that helps them operate more safely, efficiently and proactively.”

“Coram AI's hardware-enabled software anchors intelligence in first-party data to deliver capabilities far beyond what traditional security systems can offer,” said Marcus Ryu, general partner at Battery Ventures and a board member at Coram.

The market response has been strong. More than 1,500 sites across the US and Canada, including Fortune 500 companies, 1-800-GOT-JUNK?, Hershey’s Ice Cream, World YMCA, Lakepointe Church, major school districts, healthcare providers, manufacturers and municipalities rely on Coram to modernise security operations using infrastructure they already own.

As part of its continued investment in AI-powered security operations, Coram is introducing Deep Investigation. The capability moves beyond text-based video search to autonomous security agents that can analyse video, access events and visitor activity across cameras, locations and time, answering complex security and operational questions with evidence attached. AI coding agents have already reshaped software engineering, and Coram is bringing the same shift to physical security. Investigations that took hours or weeks now take minutes, allowing one security professional to investigate more, respond faster and protect more people without adding staff.

Strong customer adoption continues to validate the company’s approach. Hershey’s Ice Cream uses Coram across facilities that produce millions of gallons of ice cream annually for nationwide distribution.

“Coram's AI capabilities mean there is no live person required to watch footage all day. The system works in the background, so our staff can focus on their actual jobs,” said Stephen Hoffer, IT director at Hershey’s Ice Cream.