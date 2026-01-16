Datanomics: Consumption, not technology, powers India's startup boom
A decade into Startup India, most Indian unicorns are clustered in consumer and finance, highlighting limited depth in enterprise tech and frontier technologies like AI
Shikha Chaturvedi
premium
Listen to This Article
As India marks a decade of the Startup India initiative on the National Startup Day (January 16), the composition of its ecosystem highlights limited depth on the technology and enterprise front. According to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), only 1.5 per cent of recognised startups are in the space of AI, pointing to relatively shallow penetration into these frontier enterprise-grade technologies.
Topics : Artificial intelligence Startups finance