Friday, April 11, 2025 | 06:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Start Ups / EaseMyTrip CEO, Italy's deputy PM discuss India-Italy tourism ties

EaseMyTrip CEO, Italy's deputy PM discuss India-Italy tourism ties

He further stated that they also discussed the growing interest of Indian students in studying abroad and the potential for investments in Italy's hospitality sector

easymytrip

EaseMyTrip’s chief executive officer and co-founder Rikant Pittie with Antonio Tajani, deputy prime minister of Italy (Photo: X @rikantpitti)

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 6:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

EaseMyTrip’s chief executive officer and co-founder, Rikant Pittie, on Friday said that he discussed strengthening tourism corridors between India and Italy with Antonio Tajani, deputy prime minister of Italy.
 
“From enhancing MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, exhibitions) opportunities to simplifying visa processes for travellers, we explored ways to make travel seamless and accessible,” Pittie said in his LinkedIn post.
 
He further stated that they also discussed the growing interest of Indian students in studying abroad and the potential for investments in Italy’s hospitality sector.
 
“With EaseMyTrip’s journey rooted in innovation and customer-centricity, I am looking forward to the possibilities this collaboration could have for both nations. Tourism is not just about travel, it’s about building bridges across cultures and economies,” he added. 
 

More From This Section

PremiumPrivate sector, Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

Datanomics: Top Indian companies continue to skimp on R&D spending

Xindus

Logistics startup Xindus raises $10 mn for expansion in India-US corridor

Xindus

Xindus raises $10 mn in Series A funding round to scale up operations

Byju's, the edtech giant's founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Byju Raveendran

US lender trustee Glas Trust denies allegations by Byju Raveendran

PremiumByju Raveendran, Byju's founder

Byju Raveendran files FIR against former Byju's RPs, EY, and Glas Trust

Topics : EaseMyTrip tourism sector India-Italy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 6:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayToday Upper Circuit Stock ListWhy are Stock Market Rising TodayQ4 Results TodayRCB vs DC Playing 11Gold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVECompanies Q4 ResultsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon