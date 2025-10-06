Monday, October 06, 2025 | 07:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Start Ups / EcoEx raises $4 million to expand waste-tech and clean solutions

EcoEx raises $4 million to expand waste-tech and clean solutions

EcoEx's $4 million seed funding from Dovetail Global Fund and others will fuel tech upgrades, expansion, and ESG-aligned waste management solutions across India

startup funding investment

Representative Picture

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 7:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sustainable waste management solutions startup EcoEx has secured $4 million in a seed funding round led by Dovetail Global Fund PCC, Navbharat Investment Fund and Narnolia Velox Fund, with participation from domestic and international investors.
 
Ahead of its initial public offering (IPO), the fresh capital will assist the company in technology enhancement, talent acquisition, expansion and strengthening clean technology solutions as EcoEx scales its newly launched waste commodity app, the company said in a statement.
 
“This funding marks a pivotal moment for EcoEx. With the support of global and domestic investors, we are accelerating our mission to build traceable, accountable and profitable solutions for industries. We are on track to cross $20 million in transaction value in FY25–26, transforming waste into both a climate and economic opportunity,” said Nimit Aggarwal, founder and director of EcoEx. 
 
 
“This is more than funding; it’s validation of a movement. EcoEx is committed to harnessing technology for climate accountability, ESG-aligned compliance and resource recovery across India’s waste value chain,” said Akshaya Rath, the platform’s chief executive officer.
 
Since its inception, EcoEx has been gaining momentum, with over 3,000 recyclers and collectors already onboard across India. Its platform integrates Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) with credit exchange, compliance automation and consultancy services.

More From This Section

UPI

Fintech firm Kiwi launches interest-backed EMI on UPI with cashback option

Startups

Startups get a makeover, rename parent firms to signal scale, IPO readinesspremium

Raptee.HV

Raptee.HV to begin EV motorcycle production and supply in November

Unmannd co-founders

As battleground tactics shift, startup Unmannd bets on autonomous dronespremium

Keshav Reddy

GVK Group scion Keshav Reddy bets big on AI-powered call assistantpremium

Topics : startups in India fundings Foreign investments

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 6:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Assembly Elections 2025 DateNobel Price 2025Latest News LIVEWhat is Toxic DEGBest FD RatesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon