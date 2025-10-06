EcoEx raises $4 million to expand waste-tech and clean solutions

Sustainable waste management solutions startup EcoEx has secured $4 million in a seed funding round led by Dovetail Global Fund PCC, Navbharat Investment Fund and Narnolia Velox Fund, with participation from domestic and international investors.
Ahead of its initial public offering (IPO), the fresh capital will assist the company in technology enhancement, talent acquisition, expansion and strengthening clean technology solutions as EcoEx scales its newly launched waste commodity app, the company said in a statement.
“This funding marks a pivotal moment for EcoEx. With the support of global and domestic investors, we are accelerating our mission to build traceable, accountable and profitable solutions for industries. We are on track to cross $20 million in transaction value in FY25–26, transforming waste into both a climate and economic opportunity,” said Nimit Aggarwal, founder and director of EcoEx.
“This is more than funding; it’s validation of a movement. EcoEx is committed to harnessing technology for climate accountability, ESG-aligned compliance and resource recovery across India’s waste value chain,” said Akshaya Rath, the platform’s chief executive officer.
Since its inception, EcoEx has been gaining momentum, with over 3,000 recyclers and collectors already onboard across India. Its platform integrates Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) with credit exchange, compliance automation and consultancy services.