AI startup EvoluteIQ secures $53 mn to scale agentic automation tech

AI startup EvoluteIQ secures $53 mn to scale agentic automation tech

Enterprise automation startup EvoluteIQ has raised $53 million from Baird Capital to expand globally, scale R&D in Bengaluru and develop next-generation agentic AI systems

EvoluteIQ Team

Image: EvoluteIQ Team

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 8:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Enterprise automation company EvoluteIQ has closed a $53 million minority growth funding round led by Baird Capital, as businesses increasingly seek artificial intelligence (AI) solutions to streamline operations and reduce costs.
 
The company plans to use the capital to accelerate international expansion and strengthen its research and development (R&D) capabilities, positioning itself in the rapidly growing market for AI-powered business process automation.
 
India remains at the core of EvoluteIQ’s growth strategy, housing the company’s largest R&D centre in Bengaluru. The funding will enable significant expansion of its Indian operations, with plans to hire top talent and scale the team as the company builds next-generation technology for AI-led transformation.
 
 
“India has been instrumental in our journey, providing the technological backbone of innovation for our global success,” said Sameet Gupte, co-founder and chief executive officer, EvoluteIQ. “The agentic AI market represents a fundamental shift from reactive automation to proactive, intelligent orchestration.”
 
The investment reflects growing confidence in companies that combine traditional automation with advanced AI capabilities to deliver what the industry calls “agentic AI”—systems that can make autonomous decisions and take actions without human intervention.

“The investment demonstrates our excitement for AI and reshaping automation,” said Daina Spedding, director in Baird Capital’s global private equity team. “EvoluteIQ has earned its place alongside other automation trailblazers, bringing deep expertise and addressing a critical AI need across the enterprises they serve.”
 
With support from Baird Capital’s global platform, EvoluteIQ plans to scale its established business internationally while maintaining its strong Indian foundation. Baird Capital’s Daina Spedding and Mark Donnelly will join the EvoluteIQ board of directors.
 
The firm was founded in 2019 by Sameet Gupte, Sanjay Koppikar, Deepak Kinger, Arun Hiremath and Naveen Prabhu. The platform delivers measurable outcomes across mission-critical operations in sectors such as banking and financial services, healthcare, telecommunications and manufacturing. It enables Fortune 500 enterprises to build autonomous, resilient and future-ready systems that drive lasting growth.

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 8:24 PM IST

