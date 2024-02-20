Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Flipkart looking to buy Reliance-backed on-demand delivery co Dunzo: Report

The retail arm of Reliance Industries, which picked up a 26% stake in Dunzo in 2022 for $200 million, has not approved the deal yet, the report added

Dunzo, dunzo salary delay

Cash-strapped Dunzo, which is also backed by Alphabet's Google, has announced restructuring, deferment of salaries and layoffs in the recent past

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2024 | 11:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Walmart-backed Indian e-commerce firm Flipkart has held discussions over potentially acquiring the on-demand delivery platform Dunzo, TechCrunch reported on Tuesday, citing three people familiar with the matter.
 
While talks are still ongoing, complexities surrounding Dunzo's ownership structure have impeded the two parties from coming to an understanding over a deal, the report said.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The retail arm of Reliance Industries, which picked up a 26% stake in Dunzo in 2022 for $200 million, has not approved the deal yet, the report added.
 
Dunzo, in an emailed response to Reuters, denied having "any conversation with any player for an acquisition of the business".
Flipkart and Walmart did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.
 
Cash-strapped Dunzo, which is also backed by Alphabet's Google, has announced restructuring, deferment of salaries and layoffs in the recent past.

Also Read

Dunzo delays employee salaries yet again, sets October as new deadline

Dunzo seeks to raise $35 mn in rights issue at a $200 mn valuation

Reliance-backed delivery firm Dunzo to restructure, co-founder quits

The Dunzo story: When quick commerce proved to be a tough nut to crack

How an advertisement featuring Amitabh Bachchan landed Flipkart in trouble

Byju's investors call for EGM on Friday to ouster founder, family members

Electric vehicle startup Vidyut raises $10 mn from 3one4 Capital, others

EV startup Vidyut raises $10 million, aims to expand to 40 cities

IPO-bound Unicommerce expanding oversees ops by client acquisitions

72% fewer Indian fintech startups incorporated in 2023 than in 2021: Report

Topics : Flipkart Dunzo Reliance Industries E-commerce firms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 20 2024 | 11:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayRahul GandhiWPL 2024 full schedulePM Narendra ModiIndia vs England 4th TestBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon