Food delivery major Zomato denies $2 bln Shiprocket acquisition rumours

Food delivery major Zomato has denied claims that it offered to acquire logistics unicorn Shiprocket for $2 billion, according to a regulatory filing.

“We deny this statement and would like to caution investors against such incorrect news in the market. We remain focused on our existing businesses with no plans for any acquisition at this moment,” the company stated.

Reports recently emerged suggesting that Zomato, holding around an 8 per cent stake in Shiprocket, was looking to acquire the logistics platform.

Zomato’s Chief Executive Officer Deepinder Goyal, in a tweet on X (formerly Twitter), also refuted the accuracy of these reports.

“Kindly note that the company does not comment on media speculation but is clarifying this information out of abundant caution, given the large size of the deal mentioned in the news article and the uncertainty it may create in the market,” he remarked.

Queries sent to Shiprocket did not elicit an immediate response.

Significantly, Zomato had invested in Shiprocket during its $185 million Series E funding round in 2021. The logistics company is also supported by entities such as Lightrock India and Temasek, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund.

Shiprocket provides a technology stack to assist retailers in integrating their shopping websites on platforms like Shopify, Magento, WooCommerce, Zoho, and others. This is achieved through the platform’s multi-carrier API, which manages orders, prints, and shipping labels. The firm's services are accessible across over 24,000 pin codes in India and 220 countries and territories globally.

The company recently reported a 78 per cent rise in operating revenue for the financial year ending March 31, 2023. The startup recorded operating revenue of Rs 1,089 crore, a 1.7-fold increase from Rs 611 crore in the previous financial year.