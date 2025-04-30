Wednesday, April 30, 2025 | 02:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Start Ups / HexaHealth closes Series A round of $12 mn to redefine India surgical care

HexaHealth closes Series A round of $12 mn to redefine India surgical care

Other participants included Enzia Ventures and ITI Growth Opportunities Fund, along with existing investors Chiratae Ventures and Omidyar Network India

medtech, medical technology, healthcare, medical

HexaHealth plans to strategically deploy the new funds to support its next phase of growth

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 2:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Gurugram-based tech-driven surgery care company HexaHealth has raised $12 million (around Rs 101.82 crore) in its Series A funding round, according to a company statement. The round was led by Orios Venture Partners and 3one4 Capital.
 
Other participants included Enzia Ventures and ITI Growth Opportunities Fund, along with existing investors Chiratae Ventures and Omidyar Network India.
 
Ankur Gigras, chief executive officer and co-founder, said, “This fundraise is more than just capital; it’s a vote of confidence in our mission to make quality surgical care a right for every individual, not a privilege. With this investment, we are empowered to scale faster, strengthen our technology, and deepen our human touch, ensuring every patient feels supported, informed, and cared for throughout their surgical experience.”
 
 
Orios Venture Partners has previously backed startups such as PharmEasy, Zupee, and Vedantu, while 3one4 Capital has invested in companies including Aero and Vidyut.
 
HexaHealth plans to strategically deploy the new funds to support its next phase of growth. This includes expanding into new surgical specialties, entering additional markets across India, building an artificial intelligence-powered platform to enhance personalised patient care, and strengthening its senior leadership team to drive innovation.
 
To date, the company has facilitated over 30,000 surgeries across major Indian cities, offering end-to-end, patient-centric care. In FY25, it enabled nearly 15,000 surgeries worth approximately Rs 150 crore and achieved positive contribution margins, reflecting strong unit economics.
 
Nitya Agarwal of 3one4 Capital said, “HexaHealth is setting a new standard in surgical care by leveraging technology and clinical excellence to deliver consistently superior outcomes.”
 

More From This Section

Startup funding

Lighthouse invests ₹225 crore in premium occasion wear Kalki Fashion

Startup founders met with commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal

Startup leaders meet Piyush Goyal to discuss innovation, ecosystem growth

PremiumSudhir Mehta, founder and chairman, Eka Mobility

Eka Mobility aims to manufacture 10,000 e-buses annually by FY27

PremiumPerfios strengthens portfolio with IHX, its third acquisition this year

Perfios strengthens portfolio with IHX, its third acquisition this year

PremiumTomas Gorny, Co-founder and CEO, Nextiva

Nextiva opens India centre to power AI, customer experience growth

Topics : Healthcare sector Indian startup factory startups in India healthcare technologies Healthcare in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 2:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOBank HolidayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs Pakistan Military ComparisonMarket HolidayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon