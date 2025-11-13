Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 05:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hyderabad Angel Fund launches ₹100 crore VC initiative for Indian startups

Hyderabad Angel Fund launches ₹100 crore VC initiative for Indian startups

On its radar are areas such as generative AI, gaming, SpaceTech, drones, HealthTech, consumer tech, FinTech, enterprise SaaS, and sustainability

The investments would typically range from Rs 2-4 crore per company, with reserves for follow-on rounds to support scaling ventures. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 5:49 PM IST

Hyderabad Angel Fund (haf.vc) on Thursday announced a Rs 100 crore venture capital initiative to back high-potential startups across the country in areas such as generative AI, gaming, spacetech, and drones.

The fund plans to invest in 15-20 startups across emerging and high-growth sectors.

On its radar are areas such as generative AI, gaming, SpaceTech, drones, HealthTech, consumer tech, FinTech, enterprise SaaS, and sustainability.

"As India's early-stage investment landscape begins to rebound after a cautious 2024, Hyderabad Angel Fund (haf.vc) has announced a Rs 100 crore venture capital initiative to back high-potential startups across the country," the release said.

The investments would typically range from Rs 2-4 crore per company, with reserves for follow-on rounds to support scaling ventures.

 

"Haf.vc has already identified 3 potential startups with termsheet and completed investment in one," the Sebi-registered Venture Capital Fund said.

Kalyan Sivalenka, Managing Director at Hyderabad Angel Fund (haf.vc), noted that India's early-stage ecosystem is showing renewed confidence with regional funds playing a pivotal role in that momentum.

"With this Rs 100 crore fund, we want to identify credible founders across India and help them build companies that are both innovative and sustainable," Sivalenka said.

HAF has already secured 62 per cent commitments toward its target corpus and is in advanced discussions to raise its first institutional cheque.

The Rs 100 crore corpus includes a Rs 50 crore greenshoe option, the release said, adding that this reflects the strong demand from investors seeking exposure to early-stage innovation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Venture Capital angel funds Investment start- ups artifical intelligence

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 5:49 PM IST

