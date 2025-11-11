Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 05:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IFC invests $60 million in Everstone Capital's new Fund V initiative

IFC invests $60 million in Everstone Capital's new Fund V initiative

IFC's $60-million investment in Everstone Capital's Fund V will target high-growth sectors such as healthcare, technology, consumer goods, and financial services across India and Southeast Asia

The development follows IFC’s investments of $50 million each in Everstone’s Funds III and IV, as well as a $10 million co-investment alongside Everstone in Wingify, a global software-as-a-service company. (Representative Picture)

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 5:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), part of the World Bank Group, has invested $60 million in Singapore-based private equity firm Everstone Capital. The amount will be dedicated to Everstone Capital Partners V (Fund V), which will focus on high-growth sectors including healthcare, technology, consumer goods, and financial services in India and Southeast Asia.
 
The development follows IFC’s investments of $50 million each in Everstone’s Funds III and IV, as well as a $10 million co-investment alongside Everstone in Wingify, a global software-as-a-service company.
 
How has the IFC–Everstone partnership evolved?
 
In a statement, Everstone said the alliance has actively spurred innovation, established sustainability benchmarks, and generated tangible economic growth and job creation.
 
 
Sameer Sain, co-founder and chief executive officer of Everstone Group, said, “Our long-standing association with IFC reflects a shared commitment to combining financial discipline with impact. From supporting our private equity platforms to investing in sustainable infrastructure, IFC has consistently engaged as both a capital provider and a strategic partner. Together, we are building businesses that not only generate strong returns but also advance innovation, inclusion, quality job creation, and energy transition across emerging markets.”

What is IFC’s strategy behind this investment?
 
Farid Fezoua, IFC global director for disruptive technologies, services, and funds, said, “Mid-market companies are central to IFC’s strategy to advance job creation, economic resilience, and sustainable growth in India and Southeast Asia. Our partnership with Everstone is grounded in a shared mission to mobilise long-term private capital and drive innovation across priority sectors. By investing in Fund V, we aim to deliver a lasting impact for business and communities across the region.”
 
What is Everstone Capital’s current footprint?
 
Everstone Capital currently manages $3.5 billion in assets and operates across seven global offices.

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 5:42 PM IST

