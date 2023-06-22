Indian start-ups' technology priority is shifting from Web3.0 to generative artificial intelligence (AI), shaping investor sentiment and sectors.Generative AI refers to a type of artificial intelligence that can create new content, such as text, images, or audio, by learning patterns from existing data. It can generate unique and original outputs that have not been explicitly created or programmed by humans. Web3.0, or Web3, also known as decentralised internet, is built on blockchain technology that is used for cryptocurrency among other purposes.Industry experts told 'Business Standard' that investors have become cautious about Web3 after cryptocurrency collapses, regulatory uncertainty about the digital assets, and decline in private equity and venture capital funding.India has 1,367 active blockchain start-ups and of them the Web3 specialists had collectively raised just $7.1 million in funding from eight deals until June 1 this year. The amount is a 99 per cent decline compared to the same period last year, according to data from Tracxn, a market intelligence platform. Web3 start-ups raised $904.9 million in 55 deals in 2022.Indian generative AI start-ups—there are just 42 of them—have raised $31.8 million in four deals this year. In 2022, such investments amounted to $409 million through 14 deals.Generative AI is adaptable for various uses and it has not faced regulatory scrutiny or uncertainty yet: factors creating investor interest.“The generative AI sector has seen particular investor interest due to the unprecedented rate of innovation and adoption of the likes of ChatGPT, and character-AI applications built on LLMs ((large language models). Other than the rapid adoption curves, this space has also seen a significant influx of talent as well recently,” says Ravi Srivastava, partner at Leo Capital, a technology-focused early-stage venture capital firm.Web3 funding dwindlesInvestment in Web3 companies is declining because Indian regulations for the technology are not clear, said experts.“The lack of regulatory clarity and the recent regulation-by-enforcement stance of government agencies has made it harder for investors to take an informed decision, and triggered a further slowdown in the space,” says Srivastava.Cryptocurrency, which accounts for a chunk of Indian Web3 use, has suffered from regulatory ambiguity.“The fact that India has the second largest crypto user base indicates how lucrative the market can be domestically,” says Pearl Agarwal, founder and managing director of Eximius Ventures.“In addition, the 30 per cent tax being levied on profits from crypto trading has massively reduced the lucrativeness of the industry among user groups,” she says. An unclear regulatory environment has forced as many as 60 per cent of Indian Web3 start-ups to shift abroad.But hasn’t endedSelecting promising Web3 firms is a challenge for investors as the sector is still in its infancy. "While there was a lot of hype around Web3, use-case discovery is still underway within various verticals. As a fund, we have also been looking closely to identify application areas that are amenable to sustained adoption at scale, but barring a few use cases, we haven’t been able to identify many,” says Ashwin Raguraman, co-founder and partner at Bharat Innovation Fund, a technology-focused investor.Capital, limited though, has continued to flow into Web3 start-ups offering niche solutions such as decentralized finance (DeFi), infrastructure (including tooling, mining, etc), and blockchain gaming. Polygon, CoinDCX and Coinswitch are among companies that have earmarked capital for investments in Web3 start-up infrastructure projects.“Those who've got strong roots in the space have continued deploying in promising startups,” says Vatsal Kanaiya, co-founder and CTO of 100X.VC, an early-stage investment platform. “Investors at the earliest stages understand that regulatory frameworks are still evolving. They invest while being cognizant of the risk.”Metaverse, which made headlines on the back of initiatives from tech majors like Meta, is, however, an area that has not managed to meet investor expectations.“Advancements in this space will still arrive, but it will certainly take far longer than market participants believed 18 months ago,” says Srivastava.Path aheadIndustry experts say Web3’s path will likely be in tandem with generative AI. One such start-up working on integrating the two worlds is Shardeum, a blockchain start-up established by former WazirX founder Nischal Shetty.Shardeum, last October, raised $18.6 million in seed round from over 50 investors, including Big Brain, Jane Street, Struck Crypto, among others.“At Shardeum, we’re already experimenting with generative AI tools like ChatGPT to review code; soon, more developers and start-ups will use AI to analyse blockchain data, create and optimize smart contracts. AI can play a huge role in increasing blockchain security as well,” Shetty says.Combining generative AI with Web3 will lead to a brand-new generation of products, he says.“I see generative AI as becoming embedded in most development and applications efforts. As a result, Web3 will also be influenced heavily by Generative AI. However, the impact may be felt even more because there is a massive amount of content that will require to be created specifically for the Metaverse,” says Raguraman.