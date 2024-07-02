Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Karnataka High Court sets aside NCLT stay on second rights issue by Byju's

According to industry sources, the legal battles are expected to adversely impact the edtech firm's ability to run its operations, pay the pending amount to vendors, as well as salaries to employees

Byju's

Photo: Bloomberg

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2024 | 7:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday set aside a June 12 interim order passed by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Bangalore, which had restrained beleaguered edtech firm Byju’s from launching a second rights issue.

Justice SR Krishna Kumar pronounced the decision this afternoon, after having reserved orders in the matter last week, according to law platform Bar & Bench. The judge said that the order has been passed on merits and that the matter has been sent back to the NCLT (possibly for reconsideration) for further hearing. The detailed judgment would be made available on Wednesday.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Byju’s and its investors are fighting at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) over the company’s rights issue of $200 million in a petition alleging mismanagement. The four investors, Prosus, General Atlantic, Sofina, and Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia India & Southeast Asia), had sought a stay on the rights issue at less than 99 per cent enterprise valuation compared to Byju’s peak valuation of $22 billion.

Byju’s recently moved the Karnataka High Court challenging the order of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) restraining it from going ahead with the second rights issue.

The orders of NCLT were expected to be challenged before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT). However, Byju’s has filed a writ petition in the Karnataka High Court, which is usually filed against the violation of fundamental rights.

More From This Section

startups

Impact of Digital Competition Bill on India's homegrown startup ecosystem

Pivot Robots

YC-backed AI startup Pivot Robots raises funding from NuVentures

Premiumfamily offices investment sartup

Indian family offices change startup bets after funding peaked in 2021

satellite rocket space

AWS launches accelerator programme to support space-tech startups

Akshat Rathee, co-founder of Nodwin Gaming (left) and Michael Haenisch, chief executive officer, Freaks 4U Gaming

Nodwin Gaming to increase its ownership in Freaks 4U in Rs 271 cr deal


The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Bengaluru on June 12 told Byju's to maintain the status quo with regard to existing shareholders and their shareholding. "Status quo with regard to existing shareholders and their shareholding shall be maintained till the disposal of the main petition," the order that was made available on June 13 said.

This means that Byju's was restricted from issuing shares and using funds raised from a $200 million rights issue until the tribunal decides the matter.

The second rights issue started on May 13 and was expected to end on June 13. With that, Byju's was not allowed to utilise any funds it had collected from the second rights issue, and the amount from the second rights issue had to be deposited in a separate account.

According to industry sources, the legal battles are expected to adversely impact the edtech firm’s ability to run its operations, pay the pending amount to the vendors, as well as salaries to the employees.

Byju’s is facing multiple challenges, including a cash crunch, delays in financial reporting, and legal disputes with lenders and investors.

Also Read

Byju's

Karnataka Labour Minister presses Byju's to resolve former employees' dues

Gaurav Munjal, the chief executive officer of edtech firm Unacademy

Byju failed because he didn't listen to anyone: Unacademy CEO Gaurav Munjal

Byju's

Karnataka HC reserves order on edtech firm Byju's second rights issue

Byju's

Oppo claims Byju's owes Rs 13 crore, NCLT designates July 3 as 'Byju Day'

Byju's

Proceedings initiated against Byju's under companies law still ongoing: MCA

Topics : Byju's NCLT Karnataka High Court

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 02 2024 | 7:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon