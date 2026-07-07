MakeMyTrip launches OneCircle rewards programme across 13,376 properties

India's largest travel aggregator, MakeMyTrip, on Tuesday launched OneCircle, a global rewards programme across its network of 13,376 properties, including hotels and alternative accommodation, across 1,002 cities in India and overseas.

The rewards programme will allow consumers to earn a minimum of 10 per cent of their accommodation spending back as reward points on every booking, redeemable on their next stay anywhere in the network.

About 93 per cent of Indian travellers participate in at least one loyalty programme, making India the second-highest participation market in the Asia-Pacific excluding China (APEC) region, according to the 2026 Loyalty Trends Report by Marriott Bonvoy, the hotel loyalty programme of Marriott International. Of these, 41 per cent remain active in loyalty programmes, the report revealed, highlighting Indian travellers' interest in rewards programmes.

A large part of MakeMyTrip's rewards programme focuses on India's rising domestic tourism demand, with the programme covering 868 cities across India and more than 12,330 accommodation properties. Internationally, it covers 1,046 properties across 134 destinations in 39 countries.

Under the programme, Gurugram, Bengaluru and Jaipur have the highest number of participating properties, while Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Kerala lead by state footprint. The company said the programme is weighted towards the non-metro markets, with three in four participating properties located in Tier-II and Tier-III cities.

The company said the properties have been integrated based on consumer ratings, on-ground assessments by MakeMyTrip's supply team, and their interest in joining the programme. They range from independent hotels to homestays and villas across luxury, premium and budget segments.