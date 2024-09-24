Pepsales raises $1.1 million in a round led by Chiratae Ventures

(From left) Ajay Singh, Co Founder and CEO and Abhinandan Sahgal, Co Founder and CTO, at Pepsales

Pepsales, an AI-powered SaaS platform for sales teams, announced it has raised $1.1 million in pre-seed funding. The round was led by Chiratae Ventures, with participation from angel investors in the Bay Area and founders and CXOs from India’s startup ecosystem.

Founded by Ajay Singh and Abhinandan Sahgal in 2023, Pepsales leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to help B2B SaaS companies create personalised product demos that resonate with potential buyers. The firm said the platform aims to address a critical pain point in the sales process, where 80 per cent of demos fail to impress buyers due to their generic, one-size-fits-all approach. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Imagine if every B2B SaaS company in the world is able to create personalised demos for every buyer at every touchpoint with their buyer. Software buyers want to see product demos in the first meeting with the sales team,” said Ajay Singh, co-founder and chief executive officer of Pepsales. “Our solution is designed to make this vision a reality, empowering sales teams to deliver truly tailored demos that captivate their prospects.”

Pepsales’ proprietary technology analyses customer and product data to identify what buyers want, which features to showcase, and create live demos with personalised data. This approach automates the personalisation process, mimicking the expertise of seasoned sales engineers while saving valuable time and resources.

Venkatesh Peddi, managing director at Chiratae Ventures, said that Pepsales has the potential to transform how companies conduct product demos and close deals.

The funding will enable Pepsales to scale up its operations. The firm said it is targeting the global enterprise application software market, which has an estimated annual sales and marketing expense exceeding $190 billion.

The funding will also help the firm build a team of product, technology, and AI talent. Additionally, Pepsales will bolster its sales and marketing functions to drive adoption among B2B tech companies in key markets like the United States and India.

“If you show a demo to Nike that is meant for Nike and not for Mercedes, chances are you can improve your wins by 50 per cent. Using Pepsales, you can do it in three clicks,” added Abhinandan Sahgal, co-founder and chief technology officer of Pepsales. “Our proprietary AI and ML technology automates the process of creating personalised demos, saving sales teams countless hours.”