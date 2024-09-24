Business Standard
Home / Companies / Start Ups / Indian startup funding dips 7% to $7.6 billion in first nine months of 2024

Indian startup funding dips 7% to $7.6 billion in first nine months of 2024

Funding rounds declined to 1,036 from 1,579 during the same period, according to data from market intelligence platform Tracxn's India Tech 9M 2024 report

startup funding investment

Representative Picture

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2024 | 5:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article


Funding among Indian startups declined by a marginal 7 per cent in the first nine months of 2024 to $7.6 billion from $8.2 billion during the same period last year.

Funding rounds declined to 1,036 from 1,579 during the same period, according to data from market intelligence platform Tracxn’s India Tech 9M 2024 report.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

To put the funding in perspective, startups in India received around one-tenth of the funding secured by US-based startups ($86.2 billion). However, this figure was comparable to China’s $8.2 billion during the same period.

In comparison to 9M 2024’s funding performance, Indian startups had secured $4.1 billion in funding across 540 rounds by the end of the first half of 2024 (H1 2024).
 

In 9M 2024, India’s startup ecosystem saw the emergence of six new unicorns and 29 initial public offerings (IPOs).

Quick commerce platform Zepto raised around $1 billion, making it the only company that raised a fund value of more than $500 million this year.

More From This Section

beer shortage

Optimistic Capital launches India's first microbrewery-focused fund

Mohak Nahta, CEO and Founder, Atlys

Visa processing platform Atlys raises $20 million in Series B funding

Premiumsemiconductor

Meet Bharat Semi, startup behind Indo-US semiconductor fab partnership

e-commerce

DPIIT refers complaint against quick e-commerce players to CCI: Report

venture capital

Capital A launches Rs 400 cr fund to target manufacturing, climate startups


The tech ecosystem saw 12 funding rounds valued at more than $100 million each in 2024.

The fintech space was the second most funded sector on a year-to-date (YTD) basis in 2024. It received $1.49 billion in funding in 2024, a 39 per cent decline from $2.46 billion during the same time in 2023.

Funding trends over the years

for 9 months year-to-date (YTD) period

  Seed* Early* Late* Total* total funding rounds
2024 0.74 2.2 4.7 7.6 1036
2023 0.89 2.5 4.9 8.2 1579
2022 1.6 6.4 14.3 22.4 2625
2021 1.4 4.2 24.3 29.9 2499
2020 1 1.9 5.6 8.5 1761

*amount in $ billion


Top funding rounds
 
for 9 months year-to-date (YTD) period

Company Amount^ Date (2024)
Zepto 665 June
Flipkart 350 May
Zepto 340 August
DMI Finance 334 August
Apollo 24|7 297 April

^amount in $ miilion

Source: Tracxn

Also Read

AI, Artificial Intelligence

Nurix AI raises $27.5 mn in funding round led by Accel, General Catalyst

startup funding investment

Oister Global, Tribe Capital partner to launch $500 million fund

PremiumStartups tackle loneliness with services for friendships and companionship

Startups tackle loneliness with services for friendships and companionship

Naveen Tewari, Co-founder and CEO of inMobi

Softbank-backed InMobi raises $100 mn via debt financing agreement

Bengaluru-based fresh-tech startup Origin officially launched its operations in the city at a press event today. The firm said it guarantees delivery of over 250 varieties of fruits, vegetables, herbs, and exotic produce within 12 hours of harvest. M

Origin starts Bengaluru operations, plans to raise $10 million funding

Topics : Startups funding Tracxn startups in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 24 2024 | 5:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEVodafone Idea DealWTC 2023-25 Points TableMarket TodayManba Finance IPOIPO ListBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon