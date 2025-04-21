Monday, April 21, 2025 | 04:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PhonePe's Pincode app starts 24x7 medicine delivery in three cities

Pincode app is transforming the online pharmacy sector through exclusive partnerships with local medical shops, rather than utilising dark stores

"Our 10-minute delivery service ensures customers receive medicines without unnecessary delays,” said Vivek Lohcheb, chief executive officer of Pincode, about the expansion. Photo: Shutterstock

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 4:10 PM IST

Initial public offering (IPO)-bound fintech firm PhonePe’s hyperlocal e-commerce platform, Pincode, has rolled out a 24-hour online medicine delivery service in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Pune, offering both over-the-counter and prescription drugs.
 
Customers can now place orders for medicines at any time and receive delivery within 10 minutes from their nearest medical shop.
 
The platform said the Pincode app is transforming the online pharmacy sector through exclusive partnerships with local medical shops, rather than utilising dark stores. This approach not only facilitates expedited deliveries but also provides support to neighbourhood medical shops, enabling their business growth in an increasingly digital marketplace.
 
 
"Our 10-minute delivery service ensures customers receive medicines without unnecessary delays,” said Vivek Lohcheb, chief executive officer of Pincode, about the expansion.
 
Through continuous availability and free doctor on call, Lohcheb said Pincode is improving access to fundamental healthcare services while reinforcing the position of neighbourhood medical shops in the digital economy. “This approach stimulates local economic growth and ensures trusted medical shops remain integral to their communities,” he said.

For customers without prescriptions, the Pincode app enables them to first add medicines to their cart and place the order by selecting the 'no prescription' option. Once the order is placed, a qualified doctor contacts the customer within minutes for a free teleconsultation. Based on the assessment, a digital prescription is issued in line with telemedicine guidelines—ensuring a compliant and seamless medication procurement experience.
 
In contrast to conventional e-pharmacies, the Pincode app implements a hyperlocal strategy wherein medications are sourced directly from nearby medical shops. This methodology ensures more rapid deliveries while maintaining local businesses at the forefront of digital access. The Pincode app remains the sole provider offering continuous service availability alongside complementary medical consultations and hyperlocal pharmacy partnerships.
 
The platform said this service addresses practical healthcare needs for those with time constraints and mobility issues. It helps meet urgent medication requirements—be it over-the-counter, emergency or chronic care medicines—while supporting local pharmacy businesses. Prices on the Pincode app are competitive, said the company, as it passes on the discount benefits offered by local pharmacies directly to customers, with no delivery charges.

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 4:10 PM IST

