Saturday, April 12, 2025 | 01:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / UPI down again: Google Pay, Paytm, PhonePe hit amid widespread disruption

UPI down again: Google Pay, Paytm, PhonePe hit amid widespread disruption

Users reported failed payments and problems with fund transfers as the most common issues

UPI

This is the sixth major UPI outage in the past year, following two disruptions in March and April. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2025 | 1:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s most widely used digital payments platform, the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), suffered yet another major outage on Saturday, second this month, disrupting transactions for thousands of users across the country.
 
Popular third-party platforms like Google Pay, Paytm and PhonePe were also impacted, triggering a wave of complaints on social media and outage monitoring platforms.
 
According to Downdetector, which tracks real-time service disruptions based on user reports, the issue began around 11:26 am and peaked at 11:41 am, with more than 222 reports flooding in. Users reported failed payments and problems with fund transfers as the most common issues.
 
 
"UPI is down again today, all payments are getting failed. At least there should be prior intimation sent in case of planned outage," one user wrote on social media platform X.
 
This marks the sixth major outage UPI has faced in the past year and comes just days after two back-to-back disruptions in late March and early April. 

Also Read

Unified Payments Interface, UPI

One-third of digital payments in 2024 are driven by credit use: Report

Unified Payments Interface, UPI

Now, NPCI can revise transaction limits on UPI based on evolving user needs

PM Modi

PM Modi proposes UPI link to boost trade and tourism at BIMSTEC Summit

Paytm

Paytm unveils silent 'Mahakumbh Soundbox' with screen for discreet payments

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi offers linking UPI with payment systems of BIMSTEC nations

 
On March 26, users across India struggled to make payments due to what the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) described as an "intermittent technical issue." NPCI, which operates the UPI network, later confirmed the system had been restored. But less than a week later, on April 2, Downdetector reported hundreds of complaints once again—44 per cent related to failed payments and nearly half to issues with fund transfers.
 
Despite Saturday’s widespread disruption, NPCI has yet to issue an official statement addressing the reason behind the latest outage.
 
Earlier this week, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approved a revision of transaction limits for person-to-merchant (P2M) payments on UPI, a move aimed at boosting digital payments across the country.

More From This Section

PremiumTax benefits, taxes, Direct taxes, Real Estate, tax breakup, tax relief

Will money in hand from tax breaks in FY26 make its way to realty buys?

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI to conduct extra Rs 40K cr OMO purchase to infuse durable liquidity

PremiumReserve Bank of India, RBI

Proposed RBI norms may hit gold-loan NBFCs in near term: Analysts

Rupee, dollar, rupee vs dollar

Rupee logs biggest single-day gain in over 2 years on falling crude prices

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

RBI to mandate application submissions via Pravaah portal from May 1

Topics : UPI transactions UPI PhonePe Paytm GooglePay BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 12 2025 | 1:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayToday Upper Circuit Stock ListWhy are Stock Market Rising TodayQ4 Results TodayRCB vs DC Playing 11Gold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVECompanies Q4 ResultsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon