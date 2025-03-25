Fintech major Paytm asks merchants to cut ties with third-party platforms

Fintech major Paytm is the latest player to ask its merchants to sever their ties with third party payment orchestration platforms such as Juspay. Instead, the company is directly integrating with its merchant base, said two sources in the know.
Paytm’s decision to direct merchants away from third party payment routers comes at a time when other players, including PhonePe, Cashfree Payments, and Razorpay, made similar moves nearly two months ago.
The merchant notification will come into effect starting April this year, following which all transactions will be routed through its business-to-business payments arm, Paytm Payments Services (PPSL), and not through routers. Paytm and Juspay do not have a direct partnership. Instead, merchants use Juspay's payment routing services as it partners with multiple payment aggregators.
Paytm did not respond to Business Standard’s request for a comment till press time.
“We understand that Paytm will also levy a one per cent additional fee on its merchants after they move away from Juspay. It indicates that companies are increasingly trying to enclose customers within themselves, leaving merchants with little choice of working with multiple players,” a senior fintech executive said, requesting anonymity.
Partnering with an orchestrator enables merchants to achieve a better transaction success rate, as the orchestration layer routes transactions to an applicable payment aggregator based on metrics such as downtime and transaction processing costs.
The development was first reported by digital news platform Moneycontrol.
Paytm’s decision aligns with other players in the industry.
It comes at a time when Juspay has open-sourced its orchestration layer to merchants of all types and sizes.
Juspay’s move counters the playbook that other payment aggregators [PAs] have undertaken, as it allows enterprises to integrate the orchestration piece as an in-house software layer within their own tech stack without requiring a third party router.
"It seems like Juspay decided to go open source after leading payment aggregators made their decision to not work with merchants who engage the services of a third party router," a second fintech executive said.
PAs believe that direct integrations enable faster delivery of their latest offerings and lead to service improvements, ensuring a superior user experience.
The merchants, not the PAs, pay Juspay for its orchestration services.
“Merchants can self-host the solution in their own infrastructure, plug into the growing diversity of payment innovations globally, integrate with their preferred payment gateways, and define their own transaction rules with complete transparency and flexibility,” Juspay said in a statement.
However, industry sources added that it remains to be seen to what extent Juspay has open-sourced its platform with the latest announcement.
“When Juspay speaks of open-source, it should first be understood what critical elements of the stack the company has opened out, since this was one of their core offerings. Companies can always build on open source elements and monetise it later,” another executive at a fintech firm added.
According to Juspay, its open-source module has features such as an advanced success rate optimisation algorithm, reliable downtime protection with automatic failover, and rule-based routing supporting over 100 configurations.
In a blog post on its website in January, Juspay clarified that merchants independently partner with Juspay’s orchestrator and payment aggregators.