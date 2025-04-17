Thursday, April 17, 2025 | 07:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Start Ups / Magma raises $5 million Series A led by Capria to scale B2B solutions

Magma raises $5 million Series A led by Capria to scale B2B solutions

The company has been operationally profitable since inception and is currently growing at a Rs 250 crore revenue run rate

Magma

Magma aims to achieve a Rs 1,000 crore revenue run rate within the next 24 months, driven by rapid adoption across India’s small and medium enterprise (SME) manufacturing sector.

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2025 | 7:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Magma, a leading B2B industrial solutions provider, said it has closed a $5 million Series A funding round led by Capria Ventures. The funding round comprises a mix of equity and debt financing. The round also saw participation from existing backers General Catalyst, Accion Venture Lab and WEH Ventures, all of whom doubled down on their investments, along with Avinya Ventures and B2B veteran Sanjiv Rangrass (venture partner at Capria) joining as new investors. The funds will bolster Magma’s core operations, expand backward integration and boost tech investments to improve procurement agility.
 
“We want to be the industrial infrastructure layer for India — something every factory plugs into,” said Neal Thakker, founder of Magma. “If you're a manufacturer in India, we want to be the first partner you think of, whether it’s for materials, power or waste solutions.”
 
 
Magma stands out for its multi-touchpoint integration across the entire factory lifecycle — from inputs to outputs. It helps factories source high-quality customised raw materials, use green energy and biomaterials, and convert waste into recyclable inputs. With strong supply-side capabilities, Magma has built a value-chain-first model that ensures consistency, control and efficiency at scale, while remaining agile to customer needs.
 
Since launching in August 2022, Magma has built a diverse client base of over 250 industrial customers across various sectors, including ceramics, industrial chemicals and packaging. The company has been operationally profitable since inception and is currently growing at a Rs 250 crore revenue run rate, with a customer base including industrial leaders like Adani, Reliance and Arvind.
 
Surya Mantha, managing partner at Capria Ventures, said the firm is backing Magma as it tackles a $36 billion opportunity in India’s underserved industrial supply chain. He noted the team’s strength in streamlining procurement, unlocking idle capacity and building a scalable, capital-efficient business with strong fundamentals.
 
“With AI embedded across operations, and plans to broaden access through automated procurement workflows, we believe they are well-positioned to scale Magma into a category-defining company,” said Mantha.
 
Looking ahead, Magma aims to achieve a Rs 1,000 crore revenue run rate within the next 24 months, driven by rapid adoption across India’s small and medium enterprise (SME) manufacturing sector.

More From This Section

Premiumsecurity, startups, investigation

Tighter norms, rising compliance failures driving scrutiny for startups

PremiumZeta

Zeta bets on modern code to rewrite $300 bn banking software market

Premiumstartup funding investment

India's D2C segment sees funding decline to $757 million in 2024

PremiumBlusmart

Uber's rumoured tie-up with BluSmart to achieve green goals under a cloud

swiggy, delivery

India's startup failure isn't about ambition, it's about the economy

Topics : Manufacturing sector B2B startups startup ecosystem

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 17 2025 | 7:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayHDFC Q4 Results 2025Infosys Q4 Results 2025Stock Market HolidayWipro Q4 ResultsGood Friday Bank Holiday IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon