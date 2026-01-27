Qcom platform Blinkit introduces Bharat Yatra national common mobility card

Quick commerce (qcom) platform Blinkit on Tuesday said it has introduced the Bharat Yatra national common mobility card (NCMC) on its platform. The platform has started deliveries in the national capital region of Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, and Ahmedabad.

The card costs Rs 50 and does not require a KYC (know your customer) process, while also removing the need for city-specific transport cards, said Albinder Dhindsa, who will soon take charge as group chief executive officer (CEO) of Eternal, the parent firm of Blinkit.

“Today, we’re launching the NCMC Bharat Yatra card on Blinkit. It is a Rs 50, zero-KYC, RuPay-powered card by Pine Labs, which supports instant UPI top-ups and also eliminates the need for city-specific transport cards. This is a meaningful step in enabling public transport usage (metro and buses) across different cities in India,” Dhindsa said in a social media post.

The card can be linked and activated using the Bharat Yatra mobile application. It has a usage validity of five years and a wallet limit of Rs 2,000. In its current form, it can be used for metros in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Ahmedabad, and buses in Mumbai and Chennai.

Notably, Blinkit’s role is largely that of a distribution enabler, as the qcom platform is effectively reducing friction in urban mobility while improving access to such cards.

The Bharat Yatra card is also available on the e-commerce platform Flipkart.