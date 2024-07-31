Six out of top ten most ordered items on Swiggy are vegetarian: Report

Masala Dosa, on the other hand, enjoyed nationwide popularity and emerged as a popular choice for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Food delivery major Swiggy has recorded a prodigious increase in orders for vegetarian dishes over the last year, with six of the top ten most-ordered dishes on the platform being vegetarian, the company said in a report on Wednesday.

This includes dishes like Masala Dosa, Paneer Butter Masala, Margherita Pizza, and Pav Bhaji, among others. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to Swiggy’s order analysis between July 2023 to July 2024, Bangalore isn’t just the Silicon Valley of India — it’s the Veggie Valley too, with one in every three vegetarian orders originating from the city. The city’s top vegetarian dishes were Masala Dosa, Paneer Biryani, and Paneer Butter Masala.

Meanwhile, in Mumbai, Dal Khichdi, Margherita Pizza, and Aamchi Mumbai’s iconic Pav Bhaji reigned supreme. Hyderabad rounded out the top three, with dishes like Masala Dosa and Idli.

The report added that as many as 90 per cent of breakfast orders recorded were vegetarian. Masala Dosa, Vada, Idli, and Pongal topped the morning order charts. Masala Dosa, on the other hand, enjoyed nationwide popularity and emerged as a popular choice for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Margherita Pizza took the lead as the most popular snack with Samosa and Pav Bhaji trailing close behind. On average, a whopping 60,000+ veg salad orders are being placed weekly on Swiggy, the company said.

Swiggy had, in a separate report earlier this month, said that the online food delivery market is expected to grow at an 18 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) to reach Rs 2.12 lakh crore, contributing 20 per cent to the overall food services market by 2030.

Online food delivery has steadily increased over the years, with penetration rising from 8 per cent to 12 per cent between 2019 and 2023, representing a 2.8 times growth, according to the ‘How India Eats’ study by Bain & Company and Swiggy.

This growth is ahead of the larger food services market in India, which encompasses dining out and ordering in. The food services market is currently valued at Rs 5.5 lakh crore, and is poised to grow at 10–12 per cent annually over the next seven years, reaching Rs 9 lakh–10 lakh crore by 2030.