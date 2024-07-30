Swiggy launches marketing services for restaurants to boost online presence

Business Standard
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 11:02 PM IST

Food and grocery delivery platform Swiggy on Tuesday launched marketing solutions to drive customer engagement for restaurant partners.
This offering, accessible to partners PAN-India, aims to support restaurants to boost their online brand presence by leveraging social media platforms, such as Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.
The services include influencer marketing, social media ads on Facebook and Instagram, and WhatsApp marketing.
These strategies aim to drive traffic to restaurant menu pages on the Swiggy app, leveraging hyper-local and behavioural targeting.
"This initiative is now live across India. Interested restaurant partners can participate by accessing this service via the restaurant services icon on the Swiggy Owner app," Swiggy stated.

