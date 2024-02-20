Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Urban Company customises app to make it convenient for visually impaired

The update works with 'Voice Over' on iOS and 'TalkBack' on Android -- commonly used screen reading software by persons with visual impairment, the company said in a statement on Tuesday

Partner earnings rise 11% q-o-q, says Urban Company's earnings index for Q3

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2024 | 11:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

On-demand home service provider Urban Company has updated its app to make it convenient for visually impaired persons to book services.
The update works with 'Voice Over' on iOS and 'TalkBack' on Android -- commonly used screen reading software by persons with visual impairment, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"We are focused on ensuring a seamless experience for all our customers, including visually impaired individuals. Our new app update will hopefully make it easy for them to book services on Urban Company and communicate seamlessly with their service professionals," Urban Company, Co-Founder and chief product and technology officer, Raghav Chandra said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

NFHS-6 launched, will not have disability-related questions: Centre

Disability sector can contribute $1 trn to economy by 2047, says expert

Govt issues draft rules to make railways accessible for differently abled

Construction workers to get welfare schemes' benefits through DBT: Delhi LG

IRDAI obliged to ensure persons with disability not unduly prejudiced: HC

Flipkart looking to buy Reliance-backed on-demand delivery co Dunzo: Report

Byju's investors call for EGM on Friday to ouster founder, family members

Electric vehicle startup Vidyut raises $10 mn from 3one4 Capital, others

EV startup Vidyut raises $10 million, aims to expand to 40 cities

IPO-bound Unicommerce expanding oversees ops by client acquisitions

Topics : Disability Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 20 2024 | 11:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayRahul GandhiWPL 2024 full schedulePM Narendra ModiIndia vs England 4th TestBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon