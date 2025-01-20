Business Standard

Urja Mobility launches B2C battery leasing programme in 10 cities

The initiative "Smart Opex Model" provides drivers access to Lithium-Ion batteries, which offer longer life cycles, minimal maintenance, and enhanced thermal performance

Urja Mobility said these strategic locations have a high EV adoption pace and significant tourist traffic, enabling drivers to maximize asset utilisation. | Representative Picture

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 4:45 PM IST

EV solutions startup Urja Mobility on Monday announced the launch of its B2C battery leasing program, targeting e-rickshaw drivers in 10 cities of the country.

The initiative "Smart Opex Model" provides drivers access to Lithium-Ion batteries, which offer longer life cycles, minimal maintenance, and enhanced thermal performance compared to traditional Lead Acid options, the company said.

The cities included in the initial phase are Agra, Lucknow, Ayodhya, Varanasi, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Siliguri, Guwahati, Bhubaneswar, and Puri.

Urja Mobility said these strategic locations have a high EV adoption pace and significant tourist traffic, enabling drivers to maximize asset utilisation.

"This initiative represents a significant step forward in making electric mobility accessible and affordable for e-rickshaw drivers. By providing a cost-effective, reliable, and sustainable battery solution, we aim to empower drivers and contribute to India's vision for a greener future," said Commenting on the launch, Pankaj Chopra, Founder and CEO of Urja Mobility, said.

 

The initiative aims to address the financial challenges associated with battery ownership by converting high upfront costs into affordable monthly payments, the company said.

The leasing program is designed with flexibility in mind, allowing drivers to pay a monthly lease value over 12 to 24 months.

At the end of the tenure, battery ownership transfers to the driver, providing them with a reliable energy solution for over five years, it said.

Urja Mobility said it has established service centres in each of these cities to ensure seamless operations. These centres will provide end-to-end support, including installation, maintenance, and troubleshooting, to guarantee vehicle uptime for at least 26 days a month, the company said.

Drivers will also benefit from smart, technology-enabled batteries equipped with advanced battery management systems. This system uses data analytics and AI to monitor battery health, predict potential issues, and maintain optimal performance, ensuring reliability and safety, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : URJA B2C model Battery makers

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 4:45 PM IST

