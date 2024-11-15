Business Standard
Vecmocon raises $10 million in the first phase of Series A funding

The vehicle intelligence firm will use the funding to expand its reach in various market segments, including electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers, light commercial vehicles (LCVs), and buses

Vecmocon Co-founders - Adarshkumar Balaraman (COO); Shivam Wankhede (CTO); and Peeyush Asati (CEO)

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 6:06 PM IST

Vecmocon, a vehicle intelligence company, has raised $10 million in the first phase of its Series A funding, led by Ecosystem Integrity Fund (EIF) with participation from Blume Ventures and British International Investment (BII). The company, which is already collaborating with customers like Exide, BGauss, and Battery Smart, will use the funding to expand its reach in various market segments, including electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers, light commercial vehicles (LCVs), and buses.
 
In its eight years of existence, Vecmocon has developed deep capabilities in embedded design, power electronics, Internet of Things (IoT), and data science that now power more than 70,000 vehicles on Indian roads.
 
 
Peeyush Asati, chief executive officer of Vecmocon Technologies, said this latest funding round will enable Vecmocon to further its research and development (R&D) in high-voltage systems, energy storage systems (ESS), develop zonal ECU-compliant architectures, advance 5G automotive connectivity solutions, and expand its team. He added that part of the capital will also be directed towards establishing international-standard R&D infrastructure for the electric automotive sector.
 
Devin Whatley, managing partner at EIF, stated that Vecmocon is well-positioned to capitalise on the growing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in India and lead the EV intelligence movement in the country. He noted that in an increasingly crowded Indian EV market, the firm offers its customers a competitive edge by enabling quicker time to market, as well as higher overall performance and safety.
 
Chirantan Patnaik, director at British International Investment, said that with EV penetration in India set to rise significantly, there is a strong need to develop expertise in designing computing elements that enhance the efficiency of EVs.
 
Arpit Agarwal, partner at Blume Ventures, added: “What stands out is how they’ve built a complete ecosystem—bringing together smart software, data insights, and financial solutions.”
 
Although India is well known for its software capability, automotive electronics remains a relatively nascent segment. Many Indian auto original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) have had to rely on foreign suppliers for their critical compute components. This creates a need for indigenous suppliers of these components. To address this engineering challenge, Vecmocon harnesses its expertise in power electronics, embedded design, connectivity, and data science.
 

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 6:06 PM IST

