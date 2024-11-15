Drone startup Airbound raises $1.7 million funding, to focus on deliveries

Business Standard
With this funding, Airbound will deploy its R&D (research and development) efforts to initially focus on medical deliveries and then expand into other applications, including food and grocery delivery

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 4:35 PM IST

Airbound, a drone technology startup, has raised a $1.7 million seed round led by Lightspeed, with participation from gradCapital as well as prominent angel investors.
 
With this funding, Airbound will deploy its R&D efforts to initially focus on medical deliveries.
 
This includes routine supply deliveries, such as transporting blood samples from health centres to testing labs. Once the system is proven at scale, Airbound plans to expand into other applications, including food and grocery delivery, where reducing logistics costs can significantly enhance profitability. In total, the company’s drones have already spanned thousands of kilometres.
 
“Airbound has developed not only an industry-leading delivery drone, but also a highly efficient, scalable manufacturing process,” said Naman Pushp, founder and CEO of Airbound. “We scrutinised every vehicle system to reduce weight, enhance safety and reliability, and maximise efficiency. We developed new methods to manufacture carbon fibre, which allowed us to reduce the weight of our airframe from 6 pounds to 400 grams. Our goal isn’t just to build a great drone—we want to create a world where delivery is essentially free.”
 
 
Historically, the drone delivery industry has faced challenges due to regulatory complexity and high per-mile costs. This has prevented drones from becoming the default solution for last-mile logistics. Airbound said its proprietary blended wing body tailsitter design, called TRT, enables it to create the lightest, safest, and most economically viable delivery drone, reducing the cost of deliveries to just a few cents.
 
The journey of the firm began as a high school project for Naman Pushp, who turned down an offer to study at Carnegie Mellon University to pursue his passion for drones. With early backing from gradCapital, he spent four years developing TRT, innovating in carbon composite manufacturing, aerostructures, and advanced control systems. Today, Airbound said its drone is over three times lighter than conventional alternatives, with four times the aerodynamic efficiency, significantly reducing upfront and operating costs.
 
The firm said its efficiency-first strategy sets it apart from competitors more focused on speed, adapting existing drones for limited market segments.

Hemant Mohapatra, partner, Lightspeed, said: “Drones are the future of deliveries, and we are highly optimistic about the potential of this game-changing technology in revolutionising logistics. Our investment in Airbound aligns with our mission of backing founders who can identify market gaps and pioneer path-breaking products to address them. We are confident that their innovation will redefine delivery logistics.”
 
The timing is ideal for Airbound’s technology. Many of the major regulatory and technological bottlenecks have been addressed, and public enthusiasm around the technology is rising. The only remaining challenge has been making the technology cost-effective—a problem Airbound has solved.

Topics : Drone Policy drone industry drone delivery Startup

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 4:35 PM IST

