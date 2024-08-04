WazirX meltdown prompts Indian crypto firms to consider insurance, security

After the security breach at crypto exchange firm WazirX, other companies may roll out programmes that secure customers' wallets and funds. This may include compensatory funds to settle accounts of customers affected by a cyber attack, theft of funds, among others, people close to the development said.

However, introducing traditional insurance to protect crypto assets is going to be a tall order for the industry, said experts.

This comes as calls for the insurance of user funds invested in crypto exchanges grew louder after the heist at WazirX was first detected.

Indian crypto firms are exploring ways