Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Crypto scam: ED seizes Rs 1-cr cash during raids in Leh, other places

The probe pertains to cheating of innocent people, including people of Leh, by assuring them of doubling their investment

Enforcement Directorate, ED

The searches were undertaken on August 2 in Leh, Jammu and Sonipat in Haryana. Photo: X @dir_ed

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

An amount of Rs 1 crore and "incriminating" documents were seized following raids against operators of a "fake" cryptocurrency investment company that cheated people in Ladakh and some other places, the Enforcement Directorate said Sunday.
The searches were undertaken on August 2 in Leh, Jammu and Sonipat in Haryana under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Officials had said this was the first time that the federal anti-money laundering agency carried out searches in Ladakh.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The probe pertains to cheating of innocent people, including people of Leh, by assuring them of doubling their investment in a short period of 10 months through investment in fake cryptocurrency named Emollient Coin, the agency said in a statement.
This "fake" cryptocurrency, as per the ED, was represented and promoted by Naresh Gulia of Sonipat through a company named Emollient Coin Limited that was incorporated in September, 2017 in the United Kingdom.
The business was promoted at Leh by Ajay Kumar Chaudhary and Charanjeet Singh alias Chunni of Jammu and Attiul Rehman Mir of Leh and investors were assured that their investment will be doubled in 10 months and they will get a fixed percentage commission through the marketing of the fake crypto currency, it alleged.
The money laundering investigation stems from a March 2020 FIR filed by the Jammu and Kashmir Police.
The money collected from this alleged fraud business was laundered and utilised for personal use and for the purchase of various immovable properties and assets by the accused, the ED said.

More From This Section

9 children dead, 2 injured as house wall collapses in MP's Sagar district

Latest LIVE: 9 children dead in wall collapse in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, several injured

Himachal cloudburst: Army builds temporary bridges for restoration work

SC to hear Manish Sisodia's bail pleas in Delhi excise policy case on Aug 5

When Jamsetji did not shy away from shutting the 1st biz of Tata Group

An amount of Rs 1 crore in cash was seized apart from several incriminating documents, property documents and digital devices during the searches, it said.
It did not specify from which location or premise the cash and documents were seized.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

ED undertakes first-ever searches in Ladakh in cryptocurrency fraud case

ED attaches immovable properties worth Rs. 298.21 crore of Chettinad Group

SC to hear ED plea challenging HC's order for Hemant Soren's bail on Jul 29

Elvish Yadav appears before ED for questioning in money laundering case

ED arrests Sonepat Congress MLA Surender Panwar in illegal mining case

Topics : Enforcement Directorate Leh cryptocurrencies cryptocurrency

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 04 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEBank Holiday ListLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOla Electric IPOOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon