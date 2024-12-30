Zepto's second top-level exit in a month as VP Jitendra Bagga resigns

Jitendra Bagga, vice-president of central operations at Zepto, has resigned after a nine-month stint.
The company confirmed the news to Business Standard, stating that there are no plans to appoint a replacement at the moment.
This development follows the resignation of Zepto’s chief human resource officer, Martin Dinesh Gomez, earlier this month. Gomez, who had an 11-month tenure, had submitted his resignation just weeks before.
Both executives stepped down while the company is in the process of relocating its headquarters and employees to Bengaluru from Mumbai.
At the quick commerce unicorn, Bagga led the warehousing division, which included mother hubs (MH) and line haul (LH) projects.
As competition intensifies among quick commerce players, Zepto is focusing on expanding its dark store network, which currently comprises over 550 stores. Additionally, the company plans to go public in 2025.
Before joining Zepto in April 2024, Bagga spent three years at Raymond Limited and over 24 years at Reliance Retail.
Other notable exits at Zepto this year include Viral Jhaveri, former chief business officer/chief growth officer, Ashish Shah, senior vice-president of finance, and Manik Oberoi, vice-president of growth and retention.