Business Standard

Monday, December 30, 2024 | 08:07 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Start Ups / Zepto's second top-level exit in a month as VP Jitendra Bagga resigns

Zepto's second top-level exit in a month as VP Jitendra Bagga resigns

This development follows the resignation of Zepto's chief human resource officer, Martin Dinesh Gomez, earlier this month

Zepto

Zepto (Photo: Reuters)

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2024 | 8:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Jitendra Bagga, vice-president of central operations at Zepto, has resigned after a nine-month stint.
 
The company confirmed the news to Business Standard, stating that there are no plans to appoint a replacement at the moment.
 
This development follows the resignation of Zepto’s chief human resource officer, Martin Dinesh Gomez, earlier this month. Gomez, who had an 11-month tenure, had submitted his resignation just weeks before.
 
Both executives stepped down while the company is in the process of relocating its headquarters and employees to Bengaluru from Mumbai.
 
At the quick commerce unicorn, Bagga led the warehousing division, which included mother hubs (MH) and line haul (LH) projects.
 

Also Read

Online shopping, quick commerce, zepto

Mumbai craves for midnight snacks: 2024 unpacked with Zepto report

quick commerce, ecommerce, online delivery, quick delivery

FRAI asks govt to provide support to 'kirana' stores facing qcom challenge

India's technology startup ecosystem got six new unicorns in 2024: There were two last year. The new unicorns – startups reaching $1 billion valuation – specialise in lending, logistics, software and generative intelligence. Technology startups raise

Unicorn boom or bust: India's best and worst performing startups in 2024

Swiggy, Zepto

Disruptive 10-mins deliveries now spread to food businesses as well

Zepto

Zepto elevates Zepto Cafe's business head Shashank Shekhar Sharma as CXO

 
As competition intensifies among quick commerce players, Zepto is focusing on expanding its dark store network, which currently comprises over 550 stores. Additionally, the company plans to go public in 2025.
 
Before joining Zepto in April 2024, Bagga spent three years at Raymond Limited and over 24 years at Reliance Retail.
 
Other notable exits at Zepto this year include Viral Jhaveri, former chief business officer/chief growth officer, Ashish Shah, senior vice-president of finance, and Manik Oberoi, vice-president of growth and retention.
 

More From This Section

From Left to Right Ajinkya Rahane, Pulkit Ahuja & Manish Patel

Cricketer Ajinkya Rahane invests in tech startups Proxgy's Series A funding

PremiumCorover

Perfect human-machine interaction likely in 12-18 months: CoRover CEO

Sharan Srinivas J (CTO) and Shashwath TR (CEO), Mindgrove TEchnologies

Semiconductor startup Mindgrove Technologies raises $8 mn Series A

MK Stalin, Stalin

Tamil Nadu achieves milestone with over 10,000 DPIIT-registered startups

unicorn startup

Unicorn startups' headcount declines 6.7k in a year: PrivateCircle Research

Topics : Zepto E commerce firm Bengaluru

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 30 2024 | 8:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayCarraro India IPO listingLatest News LIVESenores Pharma IPO listingIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 5 LIVE IPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon