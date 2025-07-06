Zetwerk rides China+1 wave, eyes 80% revenue from global companies

The ₹14,000 crore business-to-business custom manufacturing startup Zetwerk has successfully leveraged the China+1 opportunity — with as much as 60 per cent of its revenues coming from global multinational corporations (MNCs) that have shifted part of their China capacity to India. They expect that share to go up to 80 per cent in the next three years.

The Bengaluru-based company estimates that around 5 per cent of the global capacity from China has shifted to India in the last three years.

Speaking to Business Standard, Amit Acharya, co-founder and chief executive officer, says: “When we started out six years ago,