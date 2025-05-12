Monday, May 12, 2025 | 12:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / Start Ups / Zopper eyes expansion after raising $25 mn, IPO likely in 3-5 years: COO

Zopper eyes expansion after raising $25 mn, IPO likely in 3-5 years: COO

The company has recently raised $25 million in growth capital from investors to accelerate its expansion and invest in new-age technology

The B2B insurance infrastructure company is even open to inorganic routes for expansion | Photo: X@Zopper_IN

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 12:40 PM IST

Insurtech firm Zopper is currently focussed on scaling up its operations and may consider going public in the next 3 to 5 years, a top company official said.

The company has recently raised $25 million in growth capital from investors to accelerate its expansion and invest in new-age technology.

"As such, our business has a positive gross margin. But in a growth company, you keep investing the profits into future growth, which we have also been doing for many years," Zopper co-founder and Chief Operating Officer Mayank Gupta told PTI.

 

He also said the company is not looking to break even at this stage but is instead investing every earned money towards expansion.

"If we want, we can break even today, but that will mean that we stop investing in the future, and growth will become stunted," he said.

The B2B insurance infrastructure company is even open to inorganic routes for expansion.

"We are not actively looking at any acquisition, but keep doing a sense check of the market. If there is an opportunity for Zopper to make that acquisition, then we will surely try to make that happen," he said.

Asked about any IPO plan, he said "a lot of new-age companies are getting listed and there's confidence...3-5 year (time horizon) for listing...we will consider going (public) only when we feel the time is right and we can offer high predictability to our investors. We are only focusing on strengthening our business and building a predictable business model."

  Zopper is present in 1,200 cities and has tied up with 40 insurance companies. The firm has raised $125 million so far, and in its latest funding round, it raised $25 million in Series D in November 2024.

The insurtech firm is also deepening its focus on collaborating with banks, NBFCs, travel portals, consumer durable brands, and retail chains, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 12 2025 | 12:40 PM IST

