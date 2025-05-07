Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 04:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Evera Cabs bets on BluSmart EVs to drive Rs 100 crore revenue in FY26

Evera Cabs bets on BluSmart EVs to drive Rs 100 crore revenue in FY26

The company expects its fleet size to grow to 1,000 and customer base to up to 39,000 by the end of the June quarter following acquisition of BluSmart's cars

Evera Cabs
Premium

The Delhi-based startup has already acquired 220 EVs while the remaining 280 vehicles will be claimed in the coming days.

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 4:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi-based EV ride hailing Evera Cabs, which grabbed headlines as it took possession of 500 cars from now defunct cab booking service BluSmart, is gearing up its play in the EV cab segment.
 
The company is aiming for revenue of Rs 100 crore in the ongoing fiscal year (FY26), significantly up from the Rs 18 crore revenue it clocked in FY25. The projected growth comes as the company expands its electric vehicle (EV) fleet by taking possession of at least 500 cars that were previously operated by the now-defunct cab booking service BluSmart.
 
BluSmart's abrupt exit, following the implication of
Topics : Electric Vehicles New Delhi Uber Ola Uber

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon