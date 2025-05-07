Evera Cabs bets on BluSmart EVs to drive Rs 100 crore revenue in FY26

Delhi-based EV ride hailing Evera Cabs, which grabbed headlines as it took possession of 500 cars from now defunct cab booking service BluSmart, is gearing up its play in the EV cab segment.

The company is aiming for revenue of Rs 100 crore in the ongoing fiscal year (FY26), significantly up from the Rs 18 crore revenue it clocked in FY25. The projected growth comes as the company expands its electric vehicle (EV) fleet by taking possession of at least 500 cars that were previously operated by the now-defunct cab booking service BluSmart.

BluSmart's abrupt exit, following the implication of