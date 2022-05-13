10 more countries: AbacusMaster's impressive franchise expansion during pandemic

New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI/SRV): Wizycom AbacusMaster, with its unique activities and initiatives, is an exclusive abacus educational programme for aspiring young students. The programme aims to expand and enhance an individual's cognitive functions such as memory, concentration and visualization.

AbacusMaster promotes a hybrid course of teaching with both offline and virtual abacus classes. Despite the pandemic, the company was able to expand into ten more countries. The teacher-led online abacus live training program became a massive global hit, with a quarter-million aspirants joining the extremely popular live training programme.

Around the world, the abacus has long been used in mathematics education. It teaches and aids the "right brain," which is responsible for intuition, in performing rapid arithmetic calculations by training the eyes, head, and fingertips.

The activity in the right-hand aids in the coordination of the activity in the left side of the brain, and vice versa. It has been shown to be one of the most effective methods of teaching young students mental math.

AbacusMaster teaches using the Japanese Soroban abacus method. Learners of the Soroban abacus have been shown to have a good photographic memory as well as excellent auditory skills.

Arjun Valiyaparambil, CEO and Founder of Wizycom AbacusMaster, an engineer turned socio entrepreneur and educationalist has cultured this concept of abacus education by leveraging technology and utilizing an interactive bottom-up method which focuses on enhancing higher cognitive functions.

Wizycom AbacusMaster's online program offers live interactive classes with expert teachers, who are well-trained and experienced in delivering classes for more than a decade.

The integrated abacus program is catalogued into eight levels of learning arithmetic operations such as addition, subtraction, multiplication and division.

The programme is suitable for students aged 5 to 12, and the lessons follow a structured course plan that covers all topics thoroughly. AbacusMaster's most sought online interactive portal has also been incorporated for students joining the live training classes.

It has unique features like infinite practice worksheets, anzan videos, and animated explanations that make learning the abacus more interesting and fun. Any abacus enthusiast can purchase our portal to self-learn the abacus. Additionally, AbacusMaster has also inculcated an abacus teacher training program for people aspiring to be abacus trainers.

Speaking about the success of AbacusMaster and the importance of the skill for early learners, Arjun Valiyaparambil, said, "In early 2014, we recognized the importance of online learning aids in abacus training and the need for a unique interactive learning platform, and thus created an interactive online abacus learning portal. We seamlessly migrated all of our physical abacus centres and students around the world, into the digital or hybrid mode, with the help of our online learning aids, at the tipping point of 2020 when the pandemic struck the world. By assisting them in discovering their hidden potential, we hope to achieve exactly what today's fast-paced and competitive world expects from the younger generation."

Wizycom AbacusMaster has marked its identity with the help of hundreds of franchises present across the world. Franchises from ten other countries, including Germany, Lesotho, the United Kingdom, Greece (Master Franchise), Trinidad & Tobago, Australia, Hong Kong, Vietnam (Master Franchise), Canada (Master Franchise), and the Philippines, also signed up during the Coronavirus outbreak.

As per a survey, many parents seek out the best abacus learning program for their children and inevitably decide to choose Wizycom AbacusMaster. "My kid used to have a constant fear of math," Asha, the mother of nine-year-old abacus student Rijul, said, "but ever since we enrolled him in the abacus learning program, the subject has become more or less his friend. Furthermore, their teaching staff guarantees that my child learns everything in an enjoyable manner."

Other than abacus, Wizycom AbacusMaster has also come up with several after-school online learning modules. These vary from SpellBytes to WizyPuzzle, H & Right to EduGames and so on. These exceptional modules assist students in developing other cognitive functions such as language, speed, and handwriting, as well as unleashing their creativity.

In addition, the company is well-known for hosting the world's most popular abacus competition. The 2021 edition of the IAO (International Abacus Olympiad) was a hugely popular and successful event for abacus students to demonstrate their mental arithmetic talents on an international level. Students from other companies from around the world also attended the event.

Another noteworthy achievement was the launch of numerous campaigns such as the Happiness Series, Leap of Joy, Dance with Dear Ones, 14 Day Puzzle Challenge, and many others. This helped to instill happiness and confidence in children who were otherwise profoundly affected by the pandemic's stress, fear, and uncertainty.

All the campaigns witnessed immense participation from children all around the world. With the hopes of creating a brighter future for children, AbacusMaster intends to continue nurturing young minds' hidden potential.

For further information, visit - (https://www.abacusmaster.com/index.aspx)

