18 years old millennial striving to change the e-learning sector

New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI/SRV Media): Digital Aided School is an initiative that uses visualization-based activities, game-based courses, and carefully designed content to develop a child's psychological, intellectual, emotional, thought-process, and social development.

It nurtures and enhances a child's physical, mental, emotional, conceptual, and social growth to enable them to be a good person and good human beings for the society.

You are about to read a story of how an 18 years old millennial, who decided to help kids learn to be good humans. He saw how institutes were coercing parents to ask students to code. He believed that while coding is a necessary skill in the current changing world, it is more important for kids to learn life skills, humanitarian, and value education courses. Let's go a little into the past to understand how it all started.

Neeraj, a college-going student, was always a far-sighted, risk-taking entrepreneur. He was acutely aware of the pain that teachers and students were going through to gain knowledge. But as they say, where there is a will, there is a way. So, he started with baby steps in the direction of making his dream a reality.

He was already following the education system and his observations along with analysis of the situation were ready. Being a tech-savvy entrepreneur, he realised that the solution rested in helping students learn what they are required to learn and support the current educational system with advanced technology.

In most developed countries, kids learn to code at a very young age, whereas in India, the ground reality is different. As per the Stack Overflow Survey of 2020, the average age of kids writing their first line of code in India is almost 17. So Neeraj felt that kids needed to be taught to code at an earlier age by providing affordable fees. And it was also necessary that students from Tier 2 and 3 cities start learning text-based coding. It was possible by teaching them in classes or centres in groups of 4.

He came up with an audacious solution - providing the franchise for FREE. Courses and well-trained tutors are also assigned to reduce the operational cost of the franchise partners further. They say obstacles come in battalions. The obstacle here was ensuring quality learning to all students at home. The solution was pretty simple - providing a cost-effective Learning Management System (LMS).

The LMS is designed alongside Customer Relationship Management (CRM). A small group chat programme is added for teams to connect promptly. It's developed to help the team manage customer training and communication more efficiently.

Once this was developed and used by Digital Aided School, the next logical idea was to help others in similar domains connect with their students better. These SAAS products (LMS, CRM, HRMS) have been offered to other businesses either for free or at low cost.

Digital Aided School aims at supporting businesses in helping people and themselves. Neeraj offers all his SAAS Applications for FREE or at a negligible cost to like-minded individuals or institutions. It in turn helps students learn text-based coding at affordable fees.

"The topics like depression, sex education, gender equality, and value education ought to be taught to kids at a very early age in their life. Along with this, it is extremely necessary to make kids aware about the effects of global warming, usage of renewable energy, gardening, and other such hobbies. Therefore, courses by Digital Aided School were designed keeping every other requirement in mind," said Neeraj Gulambe, Director of Digital Aided School.

He then proceeded to work on the courses regarding the children's social, emotional, physical, and mental development while learning to code. He reached out to his acquaintances, friends, family members to find support in developing quality content for kids to aid their overall growth. It was his primary agenda from the very beginning.

Digital aided School aims to reach out to the untouched region of our country and help kids develop skills. It is how Neeraj's Digital Aided School commenced its operation. Let's hope and pray that he is supported thoroughly and becomes successful in achieving the vision of Digital Aided School, viz: Create, innovate, build, use technology and resources to enable 10 million children to gain knowledge and learn skills that would empower them to be a better version of themselves.

